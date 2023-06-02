The current Mexican soccer champion, the Tigres, closed a good tournament in the league phase to be able to consummate the maximum achievement by beating Chivas in the grand final of the Clausura 2023 Tournament.
Now, few changes are expected in the squad led by technical director Robert Dante Siboldi, although they already have a couple of players on their radar for the start of the following semester.
According to the first reports, the Uruguayan strategist has already raised his hand to take over the services of the footballers alan cervantes and Eric Sanchezrespectively.
However, both are shielded by their respective squads, on the one hand Cervantes has a clause with Santos Laguna de 7 million dollarswhile the Tuzos del Pachuca request for Erick Sánchez around 11 million dollars.
And it is that the interest on the part of the cats in the services of these two soccer players is not for less, both have projection, they are young and they already know what it is to defend the colors of the Mexican team.
Alan Cervantes is 25 years old, while Sánchez is 23. In other words, if the current champion wishes to have him among his ranks, they will have to throw the house out of the window to hire them.
In the tournament that ended, Alan Cervantes played 887 minutes with the Guerreros, while Erick Sánchez played 1,339 minutes with La Bella Airosa, undoubtedly key elements of their respective squads.
In 90 min we will continue reporting.
#Mexican #midfielders #Tigres #probe #AP20203
Leave a Reply