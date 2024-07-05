He America club is currently outlining its roster for the Opening 2024 and it is still far from over, as with the departure of at least four regular players for André Jardinethere is a lot of work ahead for Santiago Baños.
In the category of the famous “wardrobe basics”, the blue-cream team has already set its sights on Mazatlan to add two players in this same transfer market, who could arrive as a package and with some player from the Eagles included.
It is worth mentioning that the market of America is still open and one of the priorities is to sign a renowned player to replace Julian Quinoneswho left a very large gap on the left wing, a place to which the departure of Brian Rodriguez.
According to journalist Fernando Esquivel, Luis Amarilla and Ramiro Arciga They are the two players of Mazatlan that could reach the America club this summer, to reinforce the attack of the blue-cream team.
Luis Amarilla He is a 28-year-old center forward of Paraguayan nationality, and one of the most influential strikers in the Liga MX the previous tournament, who would arrive to give rotation to Henry Martin.
On the other hand, Ramiro Arciga He is 19 years old and plays as an attacking midfielder, with the skills of a winger or right-winger. This player could mainly occupy one of the wings and even give rest to Diego Valdes.
“The Eagles Open talks with Mazatlán FC for Luis Amarilla and Ramiro Arciga. Mazatlán is willing to sell and no player is ruled out in the operation,” said Fernando Esquivel on his social networks.
Both players could arrive this month and it is expected that negotiations will accelerate in the next few hours, since the objective is to have them as soon as possible, since the two players do not exceed the age of 2.5 million dollars of estimated value
