Cruz Azul is a real unknown for the 2023 Clausura league of Liga MX. The team led by Ricardo Ferretti defeated Santos Laguna on the last day of the regular tournament and qualified for the postseason in eighth place in the general table.
In the repechage, the Celestial Machine will face Atlas at the Azteca Stadium in what seems to be one of the closest duels of this stage of the championship. Despite the uncertainty that the La Noria club has generated throughout the season, the great performance of two Cruzazulino elements cannot be denied.
Uriel Antuna and Rodrigo HuescasIndividually, they have had a remarkable performance this semester and are the two greatest hopes for the cement workers to pass the playoffs and transcend in the league.
Antuna, 25, is Cruz Azul’s top scorer despite not being a nominal striker. ‘El Brujo’ has six scores and one assist in the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX.
For his part, Huescas, 19, has scored two goals and four assists this season. The Máquina youth squad player has played a good part of the tournament as a right-back. Despite not being a natural defenseman, he has served in offensive roles.
The two Mexican soccer players will be important in the playoffs. This Saturday, May 6, Cruz Azul will receive Atlas at the Azteca Stadium.
