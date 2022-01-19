the billionaire Elon Musk, business owner Tesla and SpaceX, has a particular strategy to select the new workers of your company.

At Tesla and SpaceX, the selection process doesn’t include a conventional interview asking you to show your college degrees and talk about your qualities. Instead, they use ‘the test of two hands‘.

We tell you how Elon Musk selects the staff of his companies.

‘Skills matter more than titles’

According to a column published by the writer Kelly Main in the newspaper ‘Inc’, Elon Musk does not believe in traditional education.

“As companies across the country rely on degrees as a tool to find talent, Musk remains convinced that skills matter more than degrees.”, indicates Main.

Thus, for his vacancies at Tesla and SpaceX, Musk uses the test of two hands. What the tycoon does is that he does not qualify the candidates by their titles but by two things: their experience and a practical test or challenge.

How does it work?

The first step of the Musk test is an evaluation of the candidate’s experience. For Musk, experience is the best form of education for a person in his work and professional life.

What is taken into account, in the case of Musk, is not that a person has several degrees, specializations and courses, but that he has soft skills and skills that you have acquired and that can serve for the position.

“First-hand experience is sought as a way to discover talent with deep knowledge. For example, When reviewing applications, consider which candidates have the necessary first-hand experience to get started, or at least require the least amount of training to be successful in the role,” says Main.

Test the applicants

The second step of interviewing at Musk’s companies includes a challenge: Applicants are put through practical tests to assess how they can perform with real roles.

For Musk, it is not enough to ask about skills, goals and qualities, because people can recite a speech that they have prepared and learned for the interview.

On the contrary, facing them with a challenge that they could experience in the company shows their capabilities.

“To effectively assess candidates, take the tests (eg, a task or assignment) that most closely match what the role itself can find,” Main says of Elon Musk’s hiring mode.

For this tycoon, the hiring process is key to attracting and discovering new talent.

If you want to apply it in your company, remember: examine the candidates beyond their titles and put them to the test with practical challenges that have to do with the tasks they could perform.

