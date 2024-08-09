To alleviate the stresses that come with the burden of paperwork, as well as the possibility of losing it along the way and being forced to go through tiring bureaucratic stages, the United States government enabled certain Mexican citizens to enter the country without having a US visafor which you must use the laser visa or Border Crossing Card (BCC).

Although it is not available to all Mexican citizens, the laser visa It represents a multitude of advantages for those travelers who apply to obtain it, and is aimed especially at People who reside in border states and are forced to cross the border frequently.

To obtain the document, the regulations indicate that one of the groups that can initiate the procedure corresponds to Those citizens who possess a permanent residence card, or green cardFurthermore, those who hold U.S. citizenship can enter without the need to use a visa, either regular or laser.

The second group corresponds to those who have dual nationalityand one is from a country that is part of the Visa Waiver Program (VWP). The The program includes the following countries:: Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brunei, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Israel, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Republic of Korea, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Although it is not necessary to carry the American visa, they do need to start the process to Obtaining the Electronic Travel Authorization (THIS), for which must use a passport from one of the countries mentioned.

Documents required for a laser visa in the United States

To process the laser visa or BCC you must meet a series of requirements, as well as submit the documents that are listed below:

Valid Mexican passport (must be valid during the application period)

Form DS-160

Recent photographs: must be in color, 5×5 cm in size, with a white background and without accessories that make it difficult to see the applicant’s face.

Proof of financial solvency

Proof of ties to Mexico

Likewise, Mexican citizens interested in obtaining the document They must schedule and make an appointment at the United States consulate or embassy. that is closest to your home.