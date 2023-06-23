Rayados de Monterrey wants this tournament that is about to start to be the decisive one to achieve the title that has been so denied to them.
That is why the club’s senior managers continue to analyze who will be their signings for Opening 2023, and they will not hesitate to throw the house out the window to get renowned reinforcements to achieve the objective.
Who are the international reinforcements that are intended?
The royal directive plans to break the transfer market with two reinforcements of international stature. According to information from the journalist Fernando Esquivelthe first one is Spanish Isco Alarcon.
The soccer player would not look badly at the military in Mexican soccer, he could even lower his salary prospects to make it possible, although the Rayo Vallecano team also wants it.
The other polled is the Colombian James Rodriguez, who is currently a free agent and can sign with the club of his choice. It is there where the negotiation of Rayados will appear to offer a juicy amount to close the signing.
“Rayados de Monterrey have had talks in recent days with intermediaries from various agencies that have offered 4 candidates: Isco Alarcón, James Rodríguez, Manuel Lanzini, Luciano Vietto. They analyze each case and none is advanced. But there is already contact”published the journalist on his social networks.
Undoubtedly, attractive proposals and ‘bombs’ that could explode in the coming days if the negotiations come to fruition. This is how Monterrey looks for the closing title of the year.
