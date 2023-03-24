Diego Cocca’s departure took the Tigres board of directors by surprise. The Argentine coach unexpectedly left the feline institution to take charge of the Mexican National Team. In his place came Marco Antonio Ruiz, a Mexican coach who knows the UANL squad from the inside out. The ‘Chima’ and his coaching staff entered the quite, but they have been criticized for the performance of their team in the Clausura 2023 and the Concacaf Champions League.
During the last weeks the names of several candidates to take the reins of Tigres have sounded; Among these are international technicians such as Juan Carlos Osorio, Ricardo Gareca and Gerardo Martino. The cats want to make a statement at the table and would be considering other weight options. Two other options are added to this list of candidates: Nuno Espírito Santo and José Antonio Bordalás.
Although it is not ruled out that ‘Chima’ Ruiz could continue with Tigres for the following season, the truth is that the feline board is exploring other options.
Nuno Espírito Santo is a former Portuguese soccer player and coach who has led Río Ave, Valencia, Porto, Wolves and Tottenham. He is currently in charge of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad. Under his orders, Raúl Jiménez found the best version of him in the Premier League.
So far, Espírito Santo only sounds like an option and there are still no formal approaches by the board.
This is not the first time that the name of José Bordalás has been mentioned to reach a Liga MX club. In past months he dreamed of arriving at Chivas de Guadalajara. The former Spanish soccer player and coach has directed since the beginning of the nineties in the lower categories and is recognized for his great management at the helm of Getafe between 2016 and 2021 in LaLiga.
Later he was hired by Valencia, but due to poor results his adventure with the Naranjeros was brief.
