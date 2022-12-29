What Chivas de Guadalajara has shown in the preseason has surprised locals and strangers. A few weeks after the arrival of Fernando Hierro as sports director and Veljko Paunovic as coach, Rebaño Sagrado looks like a totally different team. The rojiblancos, under the orders of the Serbian strategist, have shown vertical and effective football in their friendly duels.
Thanks to his great performances, the Flock managed to reach the final of the Sky Cup, which will be played this Friday, December 30, against Cruz Azul at the Akron Stadium. Both starters and substitutes have responded well to Paunovic’s proposals, however, there are two elements that will not be able to participate in the duel against the Celeste Machine.
Both Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos, the two Chivas de Guadalajara reinforcements for the Clausura 2023, are totally ruled out to have minutes in the final of this friendly tournament.
Ríos cannot have activity with the Herd because he comes from the MLS and due to regulations, no element that only comes from abroad can participate in this cup.
In the case of ‘Pocho’ Guzmán, the situation is different. Paunovic will seek that the midfielder who arrived from Tuzos de Pachuca can have the best possible adaptation to the Herd and would save it for the first days of the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League.
#Chivas #players #ruled #Sky #Cup #Final
Leave a Reply