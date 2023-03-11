Chivas de Guadalajara has experienced a true renaissance in the 2023 Clausura of Liga MX. The Sacred Flock has shown a very different face from recent tournaments: under the orders of Veljko Paunovic, the club has been solid in defense, forceful up front and with claw. The rojiblancos are in third position in the general table and dream of qualifying directly for the league.
Although it is still early to ring the bells, the rojiblancos are on the right track towards the end of the regular season. This Friday, March 10, Chivas will visit Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. On paper, Paunovic’s team seems clear favorites to take the three points, although the camoteros come from an important victory over Pumas and wanting to enter the playoffs.
For this duel, the Chivas de Guadalajara coach included two footballers in the squad who had not been included in recent weeks: Zahid Muñoz and Antonio Briseño. Hiram Mier and José ‘Tepa’ González were the elements that had to give up their positions for the youth and ‘Pollo’ to join.
Muñoz has earned a new call to the Rebaño first team after his good performances with Tapatío. In the preseason, the Mexican midfielder received many minutes from Paunovic. For his part, ‘El Pollo’ Briseño returns to a call-up after overcoming the injury that kept him off the pitch for more than a month.
In the last 10 matches between these squads, Puebla has recorded three wins, five draws and just two losses. A statistic in favor of Chivas is that they have gone seven games in a row without losing when playing as a visitor.
#Paunovic #surprise #Puebla
