The most open series of the Concacaf Champions Cup it stars the UANL Tigers and Columbus Crewwho tied 1-1 in the first leg of the quarterfinals and left everything to decide at the Nuevo León Volcano, where those of Robert Dante Siboldi They will look for the classification.
Unfortunately for the Uruguayan coach, the 0-3 against Pachuca at the Universitario Stadium was not the only bad news this weekend, since the game ended with two players out due to injury, so they will most likely lose options for the pending tie against columbus this weekend.
It all happened at halftime, when they came out as substitutes. Ozziel Herrera and Diego Lainez, both injured, to admit Juan Brunetta and Nicolas Ibáñez. Now the injuries suffered by the two feline attackers have been confirmed.
As reported by the journalist TUDNVladimir García, the Ozziel Herrera injury It is a sprained ankle, so he will hardly be in the second leg against Columbus Crew; while Diego Lainez He had a problem in his heel that caused him to ask to leave.
In the case of Lainez, will most likely be called up for the game against the Americans; However, the discomfort persists and he is already a loss for Siboldi's team, so he may not be a starter.
The second leg of the Concacaf Champions Cupbetween Tigers and Columbus Crewis scheduled for this Tuesday, April 9, at 6:45 in the afternoon, in central Mexico time, the time at which the first semifinalist will begin to be defined.
It is worth remembering that in the first leg, André-Pierre Gignac and Samir Caetano They were not part of the starting eleven due to physical discomfort, in addition to having the absence of Marcelo Floresso the injuries have left no chance for Tigers to have the best eleven possible.
