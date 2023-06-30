This Saturday the Tigres team will debut in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, where they will seek to endorse the title won in the previous tournament where they beat Chivas at the Akron Stadium.
However, for this start of the semester, not everything is good for the feline group, since the coach Robert Dante Siboldi will have two casualties against the Camoteros del Puebla.
Who are the two players who will not be?
One of the first that was discarded from days ago was sebastian cordovawho suffered a pulbagia that will keep him away from professional courts for about three more weeks.
However, another of those who will be absent against those from La Franja is Sebastian Fierrowho this Tuesday suffered from an injury to his right knee, so on Wednesday he was no longer able to train with his other teammates.
In the next few days, studies will be carried out to determine the magnitude of the injury, seeking to avoid surgery at all costs. If everything goes well, it is expected that he will reintegrate next week to be able to continue training as normal.
In the case of Sebastián Córdova, it is expected that he will reappear for matchday 4, when Tigres enters the field of the Estadio Victoria to measure forces against Rayos del Necaxa.
For now, tigers is ready to debut in the year-end contest against Puebla, in a game that will start on Saturday sharp at 7:00 p.m., and you can enjoy it on the Afizzionados and Vix+ signal.
