For many, the possibility of buying their own home is a distant dream. Property prices have risen significantly in recent years, so It has been one of the worst times for home buyers in the United States, mainly for those who will make that transaction for the first time. However, In Florida there are two areas that are attractive for this sector.

High mortgage rates and aggressive offers from those who pay cash are two factors that have affected the real estate market, mainly for young buyers. In fact, according to the National Association of Realtors, first-time homebuyers accounted for only 32 percent of all transactions last year, one of the lowest ratios in decades.

Considering the above, the company Creditnews Research discovered that there are some Major metropolitan areas in the United States that are still attractive to first-time buyers Because they have a good level of mortgage affordability, access to different homes and negotiation power, they can represent a great option to make a first investment in a property.

Regarding Florida specifically, there are two areas that were qualified Among the best metropolitan areas to buy a home for the first time:

It was at number five on the global list and, in detail, in the following places of the 50 areas analyzed:

28 on the mortgage affordability index.

4 in market accessibility.

32 in bargaining power.

1 in job growth rank.

1 in habitability level.

Miami – Fort Lauderdale – West Palm Beach

This area was number 7 on the list with the following ratings:

33rd in mortgage affordability.

9 in market access.

5 in bargaining power.

5 in economic growth.

16 in habitability level.

House prices have increased significantly in recent years. Photo:iStock Share

Other areas of the United States that are ideal for buying a home for the first time

According to the model taken into account by Creditnews Research, there are other metropolitan areas that are ideal for first-time homebuyers. These are the top 10 places: