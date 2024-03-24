Considering the above, the company Creditnews Research discovered that there are some Major metropolitan areas in the United States that are still attractive to first-time buyers Because they have a good level of mortgage affordability, access to different homes and negotiation power, they can represent a great option to make a first investment in a property.
Regarding Florida specifically, there are two areas that were qualified Among the best metropolitan areas to buy a home for the first time:
It was at number five on the global list and, in detail, in the following places of the 50 areas analyzed:
28 on the mortgage affordability index.
4 in market accessibility.
32 in bargaining power.
1 in job growth rank.
1 in habitability level.
- Miami – Fort Lauderdale – West Palm Beach
This area was number 7 on the list with the following ratings:
33rd in mortgage affordability.
9 in market access.
5 in bargaining power.
5 in economic growth.
16 in habitability level.
Other areas of the United States that are ideal for buying a home for the first time
According to the model taken into account by Creditnews Research, there are other metropolitan areas that are ideal for first-time homebuyers. These are the top 10 places:
- Pittsburgh
- Austin-Round Rock
- San Antonio-New Braunfels
- Birmingham-Hoover
- Jacksonville
- New Orleans-Metairie
- Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach
- Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington
- Cleveland-Elyria
- Raleigh
