It seems that we will have confirmed a new anime adaptation of a sleeve that jumps between the real and the fictional. The official Twitter account of 2.5 Dimensional Seduction —2.5 Jigen no YuwakuHe announced the great news.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction is a manga written and illustrated by Yū Hashimoto.. It has been published on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump + website since 2019. The anime’s promotional image shows Lilysa and her cosplay as Lilliel.

2.5 Dimensional Seduction it has more than 1.7 million copies in circulation.

The manga license belongs to Seven Seas – as part of its Ghost Ship label.

Although we know that there will be an anime adaptation, it is still early for the details of animation studios, seiyus, among other things, to be revealed. So we have to wait a little longer.

What is it about 2.5 Dimensional Seduction?

The protagonist Okumura is a random otaku who claims she has no interest in real girls. She is also the president of the school’s manga club.

However, she is obviously obsessed with Lilliel, a 2D manga character. One day, at the beginning of the new course, Okumura will meet Lilysa, a very committed cosplayer who will join her club and ask her to be her photographer. Soon we will discover that Lilysa’s favorite character is also Lilliel, so both girls will start a new path together.

Another cosplayer anime: My Dress-Up Darling

It is another anime that follows Marin, a dedicated cosplayer who is helped by a Gojo, a young man who will create her outfits and take excellent photos of her.

Like 2.5 Dimensional Seduction it will have a bit of a bawdy romantic narrative.

