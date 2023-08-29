Goals from Dumfries and Lautaro in the first half allowed Inzaghi’s men to manage the timid reaction from Ranieri’s team without problems. In command of the championship there is now a poker with the big three and Verona

From our correspondent Vincenzo D’Angelo – Cagliari

A clue is never proof, but this time at least it's a great sign. In their first external outing of the season, Inter chased away anxieties and ghosts of the past in one fell swoop: 2-0 against Cagliari without spots. The test against a small one – among other things on a very hot field like the Unipol Domus, sold out – was passed with flying colours. With quality and personality. This was what Simone Inzaghi was asking, after a 2023 that last season showed the ugliest face of Inter away format. This time everything was perfect, with the Nerazzurri always in total control and hungry in the opposing area. Lautaro still in goal, assist for Thuram, dominant midfield and defense never in trouble. Better than that, hard to hope for. Inter keeps pace with Milan and Napoli, convincing from every point of view.

THE GOALS — The game is unlocked by Dumfries, who proves that he is finally back as the player who impressed with Holland at Euro 2020 and at the last World Cup. This time he accepted Thuram's deep invitation and diagonally beat Radunovic (21′), thus putting the road downhill. Cagliari's response was contained in two oversized headers from Pavoletti, who then left the field before the break due to a problem with his left thigh flexors. First, Inter's doubling had arrived with the usual Lautaro Martinez (for him even a volleyed post at 0-0), good at sprinting on the offside edge and cold in front of goal to jump a defender with a feint before depositing corner the 2-0. Ranieri observed embittered from the bench: his defense was too open, too little pressure on the Nerazzurri setters who easily found the winners, also taking advantage of Cagliari's mistakes in the making.

QUALITY AND CONTROL — In the second half Inter controlled without worries, managing the ball and pace of play. In the Cagliari area he rarely gets there (Calhanoglu post in the final), like the rossoblùs, who find the time to recriminate on a contact between Luvumbo-Cuadrado-Bastoni which immediately appeared little and in recovery almost scored the flag goal with Azzi (good Sommer at blocking). The three changes at the same time (Cuadrado-Carlos Augusto-Frattesi for Dumfries-Dimarco-Barella) give an exact measure of the quality of the Nerazzurri squad. While waiting for Sanchez, the return of Acerbi and the new right "arm", Inzaghi can be satisfied: the team grows in condition, wins and continues not to concede a goal. Signals from a mature team, with a clear goal in mind: this year Inter want to fight for the Scudetto to the end. There is work to be done for Cagliari, but Ranieri knows this very well. And it is thanks to his extraordinary work that the Sardinians are back in Serie A. To save themselves, however, it will be necessary to find compactness and malice.