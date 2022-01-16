Real Madrid won the final of the Spanish Super Cup in a very comfortable game. Modric and Benzema scored the winning goals for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. This is the 1×1 of the players:
Courtois (9): Courtois: one more day the Belgian was insurance. He had a single intervention of merit at the end of the match and saved a penalty in the last minutes against Raúl García.
Lucas Vazquez (8): he fulfilled his role of replacing Carvajal, he was very good in defense, he ate Muniain and joined up when he played. You can’t get any fault with the Galician game.
Military (7): the arrival of Alaba changes the face of the Brazilian. The semi-final match against Barcelona had nothing to do with what we saw in the final. Fast and very attentive above. He had to dance with Iñaki Williams and he more than fulfilled it. He ended up expelled for a hand that prevented a goal on the line.
Praise (7): his mere presence makes Madrid improve. With him, Carlo’s team is totally different, especially in the ball out, the approach with David changes and the CMK appreciates it. Great match for the new leader of the white defense.
Mendi (8): on your line. He is the best in the world in his position defending. As always, we saw him risking more than he should when the ball came out and he joined the attack when it was his turn, despite not having much quality on his feet, he always contributes something up front. Of the highlights of Madrid.
Casemiro (7): He had a very comfortable match. He barely appeared at the ball exit, his role was purely containment. He joined the attack with great danger and was about to open the scoring.
Kroos (8): the most participative of the three in the middle of the field. If Toni is fine, Madrid is fine. When the team has no problem finding the surgeon, Madrid triumphs. The game was played at the pace set by Kroos.
modric (9): is living a second youth. Physically he was seen in his fullness and despite not being the most important in the team’s circulation, his arrival was what raised him in the game. He opened the scoring in a play that started from behind.
Rodrigo (8): the most participatory of the three above in the first half. He took advantage of Asensio’s loss to make himself noticed, if the Mallorcan had not been injured he would have played as a starter but Rodrygo made it clear that it would have been a mistake. Great match from the Brazilian who was seen to be more active and more participatory than ever. The second half did not start like the first, especially in decision-making. He was replaced by Valverde.
Benzema (9): Despite not having his best game and not seeing the best Benzema because he did not come into contact with the ball as much as he likes, he played and made others play. He converted the 0-2 penalty to put the match on track and give Madrid the final.
Vini J.R. (7): the worst of the three above. Athletic treated him like the star he is and he hardly had any space. He was always watched and found himself with many actions from 2 to 1. He shone more in defense than in attack. Even so, he gave his best to make it available to the group.
Valverde (7): he had half an hour to play down the right lane. I enter with the 0-2 and with the match slowing down noticeably.
Marcelo (sc)
nacho (sc)
