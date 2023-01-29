Draw for Real Madrid in a great game for the whites but in which the lack of success has condemned them. Ancelotti’s men move away from the leadership and see how FC Barcelona is placed five points ahead, but the football practiced today should give them hope to continue competing and wait for the blaugrana’s losing streak. Let’s go with the scores of the merengue players.
Courtois (7) He was attentive on the few occasions that Real Sociedad arranged, but he did not have much work either.
Nacho (7) He returned to play on the right and everything seems to indicate that he could be the right back until the end of the season due to his good performance.
Military (8) It’s no surprise that he is one of the best centre-backs at the moment and today he has been the best in defense for Real Madrid.
Rudiger (7) He put order on the field in some sections of the game. Good game from the German defender.
Camavina (7) He is proving to be a great versatile footballer and although he is not a left-back, he has performed better than Mendy on the left side.
Kroos (6) The German did not reach the box as usual and he was not decisive either in attack or defense, so not much can be highlighted about him.
Ceballos (7) He is making the most of his opportunities and today he once again showed that he has a place in this team.
Fred Valverde (4) The version of the Uruguayan midfielder after the World Cup is totally different from the one we saw before Qatar.
Vinicius (6) He created danger, but failed in the last meters when he had everything to define at will. He must return to being the player who does not miss in the area.
Rodrigo (8) He was the best of Real Madrid. He found his teammates in good positions and assisted them, as well as making plays that could have scored goals.
Benzema (6) Match without more than Benzema but in the end he was the author of the goal that certified the comeback for Real Madrid.
Asensius (6) He came on in minute 74, replacing Kroos and went unnoticed until he gave the ball to Benzema, which made it two to one on the scoreboard
Modric (s/p)
#1×1 #Real #Madrid #players #Real #Sociedad
Leave a Reply