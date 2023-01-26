Real Madrid has managed to qualify for the semifinals of the Copa del Rey after certifying the victory in the Madrid derby against Atlético de Madrid.
Here the evaluations of the Real Madrid players in this match:
Courtois (7) There was little he could do in Atlético de Madrid’s goal but every time Atlético de Madrid arrived the Belgian did his homework
Nacho (7) He started as expected due to Carvajal’s injury and although he does not stand out, he is a player who always delivers.
Military (8) It is no surprise that he is one of the best central defenders at the moment and today he has been the best in defense for Real Madrid
Rudiger (6) He put order on the field in some sections of the game. Good game from the German centre-back
mendy (3) He started as a starter and had to be substituted in the 40th minute due to injury. In the minutes that he was on the pitch he did nothing to stand out. The goal comes from an internship in his band
Modric (6) After a few games in which he has not started as a starter, he returned to the starting eleven in this match, playing the 90 minutes plus the 30 of extra time.
Kroos (5) He is not in his best version and he is not there to play the 90 minutes, substituted in the 74th minute. He is physically worn out.
Camavina (7) He started the game as a pivot and had to occupy the left-back position due to Mendy’s injury. Good game for the young Frenchman in that position, he has adapted well to the role requested. He caused Savic’s second yellow card.
Fred Valverde (4) The version of the Uruguayan midfielder after the World Cup is totally different from the one we saw before Qatar. Bad first half of the merengue, he was substituted in the 69th minute.
Benzema (7) Match without more than Benzema but in the end he was the author of the goal that certified the comeback for Real Madrid.
Vinicius (6) Bad game from Vinicius in general aspects but he managed to score three to one in the last breaths of the match.
Ceballos (7) He knows that his future at Real Madrid is at stake. Since he entered the field of play, the white club showed another face, one of the fittest players in the squad.
Rodrigo (8) The golden revulsion. He came out in the 69th minute and made a great play to sign a real goal that meant the one on one on the scoreboard. He would go limping off at 113 of extra time.
Asensius (6) He came on in minute 74, replacing Kroos and went unnoticed until he gave the ball to Benzema, which made it two to one on the scoreboard
Odriozola (sc)
Mario Martin (sc)
#1×1 #Real #Madrid #players #Atlético #Madrid
