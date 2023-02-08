Real Madrid has managed to qualify for the final of the Club World Cup after certifying the victory in the semifinals of the same against the African team with the most titles in history, Al-Ahly.
Here the evaluations of the Real Madrid players in this match:
Monin (7) He has had to intervene on some dangerous occasion and solved them with guarantees. He could do little in the penalty of the Egyptian team.
Nacho (7) It is already being common to see him on that right-handed side due to Carvajal’s injury. He is a player who always delivers and today he played a good game, being one of the best in the Madrid defense
Rudiger (6) He has played a good game in defense, without more.
Praise (6) He has also had a good game with his partner in the defensive back. have shown strength
Camavina (6) The young French player was the author of the penalty that meant the one-two for Al-Ahly. Today has not been his best game
Tchouameni (7) He comes back from injury and is already beginning to catch on. He has done a good performance today.
Kroos (7) The German has played a good match. He was substituted in the 76th minute, probably with the idea of reserving him for the demanding calendar that awaits the meringues.
Modric (6) He has played practically the entire game and he has been seen to be physically exhausted. He has missed a penalty when the game was going one to two.
Valverde (7) He has scored a goal that has meant a lot to him due to the bad moment he is going through. Today he has played a good match
Rodrigo (8) He is a constant danger for the rival defenders and after having chances he managed to score a goal in the final minutes of the match
Vinicius (8) He was the one who opened the can for Real Madrid and was very active in his team’s offensives.
Ceballos (7) He came on to replace Kroos and, as he has been doing in recent days, he has put in a good performance, giving Rodrygo a great assist
Odriozola (sc)
Marian (sc)
Ups (7) As soon as he entered he scored the fourth goal for Real Madrid
