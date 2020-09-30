-Remiro: Again another party in which he hardly had to intervene. He could do little in the Valencia goal. Good hand to a distant shot in the first half.

-Gorosabel: Another game full of power and physical strength. A dagger in attack, each game goes to more. He was out of place when Valencia scored the 0-1.

-Aritz Elustondo: He was playing a remarkable game, confirming his good feelings from the previous days, until in the 0-1 play he enabled Gayá and then he could not cut his center. He participated in the tie play that was annulled because the ball hit him in his right hand.

-Le Normand: Life insurance in the air game. It fails to cut the center of Máxi Gómez’s goal. He scored the tying goal in the 95th minute but it was canceled at the request of the VAR.

-Monreal: He completely annulled Yunus Musah and in attack he reached the bottom line constantly in danger. He lacked more clarity in his actions.

-Zubimendi: Outstanding performance until the yellow that he saw at the edge of the break. Later he played conditioned and that made him lower his benefits. Good inside passes to Silva.

-Merino: He started out shy but got plugged in, especially in the second half, associating with his teammates. Good long passes.

-David Silva: He was not as lucid as in Elche, but he was enough to lead the realistic attack again. When the ball goes through his boots, you know something different is going to happen.

-Barrenetxea: Changed to rest, in the first half he was one of the highlights in attack. I leave details of immense quality.

-Januzaj: It is a cyclone. Unstoppable with the ball when inspired. And that happened in many phases of the game with impossible dribbles. He was the best of realists until he burst. Pity.

-Isak: It doesn’t look the same as last year. Just a shot with the heel that carries some danger.

-For your: He did not find the spaces that are always generated with his demarcation behind the defense.

-Guevara: He replaced Zubimendi and did not fully enter the game.

-Oyarzabal: He changed the face of Real since he came out from behind the bench. He associated with his companions generating a lot of danger. He had two chances to score.

-Willian José: He went out onto the pitch. He left it for another day to play.