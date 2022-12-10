Portugal is left out of the World Cup in a quarterfinal in which the surprise has jumped again. Morocco has slipped for the first time in history in the semifinals of a world cup.
This is the 1×1 of the Portuguese players in the quarterfinals:
Diogo Costa (4): went wrong in the Moroccan goal in the first half. These types of errors cannot be allowed in a World Cup quarterfinal.
Diogo Dalot (5): Let’s just say that Fernando Santos’ experiment of placing the Manchester United winger instead of João Cancelo didn’t go perfectly. Very discreet offensive game and somewhat erratic in withdrawals.
Pepe (7): He worked a lot on Youssef en-Nesyri’s brand, and he really didn’t play badly, but the Sevilla man had too many chances.
Rúben Dias (6): tried by all means both offensively and defensively, but it was not enough to break the Moroccans.
Raphael Guerreiro (5): he is a follower of the manual, but the Portuguese team has lost a lot with the loss of Nuno Mendes.
Rúben Neves (4): he was not up to the task and his coach decided to replace him. He found himself greatly outclassed by the Moroccan midfielders.
Otávio (4): his coach trusts him a lot, but on the field of play he has not managed to capture the reason for such confidence. Something surpassed in practically all the actions in front of the Africans.
Bernardo Silva (5): it is a mistake to distance him so much from the construction of the play. In other games with Portugal he has had much more freedom of movement, but in this duel against the Moroccan team we have seen him too close to the right wing in some parts of the game. He is the player with the highest quality in the team.
Bruno Fernandes (7): very active as throughout the World Cup. In the first part he enjoyed a great chance that he crashed into the crossbar, after a shot that would have gone down in history if it went between the three sticks.
Joao Félix (5): He was the best Portuguese agitator in the first half, but as the minutes went by he faded.
Gonçalo Ramos (4): It was clear that he was not going to be able to repeat the excellent match he played against Switzerland. He was very well covered throughout the game by the Moroccan central defenders.
Rafael Leao (5): entered with 20 minutes ahead but was not capable of creating danger.
Joao Cancelo (6): He was one of the best of Portugal in the second half.
Vitinha (5): handled the ball quite well since he entered the field of play.
Cristiano Ronaldo (4): played practically the entire second half and only had a couple of isolated occasions without much success.
Ricardo Horta: SC
