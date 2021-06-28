This has been the 1×1 of the players Spanish selection after winning in overtime against Croatia (3-5):
Unai Simon (10): a tremendous error of his caused the 0-1, when he did not control a single pass from Pedri. Attentive to a long ball in the last before the break, he made an anthological save to Gvardiol with 2-1 and another good one offside from Kramaric. He even took the play from 3-2, although the ball went in. He made another saving stop in overtime that changed the game. One of the men of the party
Azpilicueta (7): he has earned the job as a starter. In defense he suffered nothing and joined in attack, with the 2-1 prize. Everything changed with the entry of Orsic, which gave him a lot of problems in the band.
Eric Garcia (6): He did not have too many complications throughout the game and was able to do well with his pair in defense. Life was somewhat complicated in some exit of the ball, but he played an acceptable game until he was substituted in the 70th minute
Laporte (6): calm first part in the face of the little danger that Croatia generated. Attentive to the cut in a against. Correct in the exit of the ball, he is the head of the defense for Luis Enrique. Surpassed in the final arreón of Croatia, he was seen a little more nervous in that section of the match.
Gayá (6): today he took away the starting site from Jordi Alba. He tried a shot in a rehearsed play and another shot of his was the origin of the 1-1. He did not arrive as much in attack as usual, since Ferran appeared on the left. It ended with annoyances and replaced
Busquets (9): His entry into the XI has been noted for good, since with him Spain was less flat again. In addition, he helped the national team to maintain long ball possessions. Very good judgment in your decisions. Very clever on a quick serve for Dani Olmo. Great game of yours, he left in extra time
Koke (8): He arrived well from the second row and missed a very clear heads up. He fired wide from the front on the edge of halftime. Much waste in the second half, he left in the final stretch after giving everything
Pedri (9): he leaked an incredible pass to Koke at the quarter hour. Unai Simón’s mistake cost him his own goal, but he didn’t wrinkle. He started the play of the second goal and recovered many balls. He grew up in the second half and that helped the national team a lot. He ended up quite physically fit despite the fact that he has played almost everything until today
Sarabia (8): he enjoyed the national team’s first chance and scored after a messy play in the area. Then he forgave an occasion at the far post and was the first substitute for Luis Enrique. He has made it clear that he is one of the best of this team
Ferran Torres (8): the one from City regained ownership three games later. He was participative but not very fine in dribbling. In the second half he put a great center to Sarabia and another to Azpilicueta for 2-1. He also scored 3-1 in a play of rogue and quality. Another that was vindicated today.
Morata (7): he missed a clear header just before Pedri’s own goal. He fired a high shot on the brink of halftime. He scored … offside of course. He worked and then scored a ‘golden’ goal in extra time after great control.
Dani Olmo (9): came in in the 70th minute against ‘his’ Croatia, as he spent many years at Dinamo Zagreb. He almost scored in 81 with a nice Vaseline and in extra time after a drop from Jordi Alba. He put a perfect center on Morata’s goal and another on Oyarzabal. Key man, he threw the post in the last minute.
Pau Torres (7): As against Slovakia, Luis Enrique introduced him 20 minutes from the end of the second half. A quick serve of his caught the Croatian defense at 3-1. Another of those who was affected by the last minutes of Balkan squeeze, although in the end he was redone.
Fabian (6): third game in which he enters from the bench. He went in for the garbage minutes and found an extension. He put some pause in extra time, after a complicated stretch
Jordi Alba (6): Today the Barcelona team had to rotate, and came out in the last part of the second half to give Gayá a break. Good arrival in a deep attack in extra time, he made a bad clearance on the play that could change everything in extra time. Unai saved him.
Oyarzabal (7): Luis Enrique introduced him in 87 to gain time and give air to a great Ferran. It was not worth much, as Croatia forced the extension. There he sentenced the game with 5-3, after a great definition.
Rodri (6): It was the change in the extension and entered by a tremendous Busquets
