The dream of the fifth game for the Mexican team in the World Cup in Qatar 2022. Those led by Gerardo Martino beat 2-1 against Saudi ArabiaHowever, it was not enough for them and due to goal difference they ended up in third place in Group C.
Here we present you how the Tricolor players performed. Total failure!
1. Guillermo Ochoa (7): Despite the fact that there were some dangerous plays by the Saudis, the goalkeeper had a slightly calm evening on the Luisail pitch.
2. Jesus Gallardo (8): He did the runs well, defended correctly and also joined the front to send crosses to the pot. Without a doubt, a good World Cup for the Aztec winger.
3. Hector Moreno (8): Good on sweeps. He was attentive in each of the plays and knew how to contain the attacks of the strikers of Arabia.
4. Cesar Montes (8): The ‘Cachorro’ continues to show that he is one of the best defenses of the moment. He covered well and set up the pass for Henry Martin to set up the first of the night.
5. Jorge Sanchez (5): He was one of those who returned to the starting eleven. However, he seemed nervous, he lost balls, he was late for the plays and he did not weigh as in other commitments.
6. Edson Alvarez (7): He returned to ownership, although he was under pressure and at minute 15′ he arrived with excessive force and the whistler painted him yellow.
7. Luis Chavez (9): Very revolutionized throughout the game. At times he had to go down to perform defensive actions. He committed a foul and Arabia’s goal narrowly fell from a set piece.
On several occasions he was encouraged to take shots from medium distance, and in the complementary part, he shot from a set piece to score a real great goal.
8. Orbelin Pineda (9): He appeared as a starter and did things well. He covered the ball, made effective passes and shot from just outside the area looking to surprise goalkeeper Al Owais. He was one of the most dangerous of the Tricolor and made a difference and was, by far, the best in Mexico.
9. Hirving Lozano (7): What a game the one that ‘Chucky’ Lozano sent. The spoiled player for this Tricolor World Cup did not get tired of running, dribbling and most of the balls passed through his feet to give them distribution.
10. Alexis Vega (6): The striker had the clearest first of the game, receiving an excellent pass from ‘Chucky’ to be in front of the goalkeeper, although he saved correctly. Compared to other matches, he now weighed less. He no longer left for the start of the second half.
11.Henry Martin (8): The American attacker once again had the opportunity to start. He now looked more skilled. In the second half, he took advantage of an excellent pass from Montes to push the ball and thus open the scoring and score Mexico’s first goal in the World Cup.
Changes
Uriel Antuna (5): The player entered for Alexis Vega at the start of the complementary part. The first ball that he touched was close to slipping into the door of the Arab goalkeeper, although they narrowed him down correctly. In the clearest, he couldn’t score when he had the door open.
Raul Jimenez (1): He came on for Henry Martin. Without a doubt, he made it clear that he is not living a good time and with jobs and touched the ball,
Carlos Rodriguez (1): He entered through Orbelín Pineda. Little was shown on the pitch.
Rogelio Funes Mori (1): He came in to try and be the hero of the game and he did the ball coverage well.
Kevin Alvarez (5): He entered for Edson Álvarez. He tackled at full speed and put up good passes.
