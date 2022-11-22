We add our first point in #Qatar2022. Now to think and work on Saturday’s game against Argentina. ⚽️

Come on, Mexico! 👊🏻 🇲🇽#MexicoOfMyLife pic.twitter.com/wmTkskr8LY – National Team (@miseleccionmx) November 22, 2022

The Toluca squad player got rid of rivals, recovered balls, was encouraged to hit him from medium distance and did things well. Without a doubt, this player no longer has to return to Liga MX.