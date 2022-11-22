Mexico drew goalless against Poland in his World Cup debut. Those led by coach Gerardo Martino were far superior, although they could not get the winning goal. It should be noted that Guillermo Ochoa saved a penalty from striker and star Robert Lewandowski. This is how El Tri drew goalless in their first game in the fair,
Here we present you how the performance of each of the Mexican players was.
Guillermo Ochoa (10): The Mexican goalkeeper came out as the captain of the Mexican team. He made a mistake in the goal clearances, sending the ball to a throw-in. He was the hero by saving Lewandowski’s penalty,
Jorge Sanchez (9): On several occasions the Ajax winger went to the front to cause danger. Every time he proposed it, he did things well, although he also made mistakes by losing the ball and causing off-hooks. He was the first cautioned for the second tactical foul.
Cesar Montes (8): Little was shown in the field, however, when required, he did things well in the lower part of the field.
Hector Moreno (7): In the set pieces he went to the front to take advantage of his height and bulk to try to make a difference. However, he made a mistake in the one-on-one against Lewandowski, pulling him by the shirt and causing the penalty against.
Jesus Gallardo (9): From the first minutes he was required in the lower part, making crosses correctly and making timely sweeps,
Edson Alvarez (9): He did well with coverage and one-on-ones against Polish star Robert Lewandowski. He was seen as a timer and winning balls in midfield.
Hector Herrera (9): The experienced player was solid and made good passes to his teammates. He came out of exchange for Rodríguez.
Luis Chavez (9): His first World Cup and it was the start of the match. On several occasions he was encouraged to hit the ball from medium distance.
Alexis Vega (10): From the national anthem he was moved and burst into tears with emotion. Just minute 5 ‘he missed one of the clearest, by not contacting the ball in an excellent pass from’ Chucky ‘.
The Toluca squad player got rid of rivals, recovered balls, was encouraged to hit him from medium distance and did things well. Without a doubt, this player no longer has to return to Liga MX.
Hirving Lozano (10): The ‘Chucky’ Lozano was one of the most requested in the entire game. In the first half he sent a center from the area that was close to being connected by Vega,
Henry Martin (8): He was one of the least seen in the game. The opportunities that were presented to him throughout the game were few. He left for Jiménez.
Carlos Rodriguez (5): In a drop he never turned his gaze to see Lozano alone, causing him to miss an action,
Raul Jimenez (4): He only had a clear one, although he lengthened the ball and the rival goalkeeper came out to cut off his opportunity,
Uriel Antuna (6): He entered at 83′ of play. He made good cuts with the ball and he was skilful with the ball at his feet. Although at the moment the ball was ahead of him.
