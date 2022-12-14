The Moroccan dream is over. The North Africans have completed a historic 2022 World Cup by reaching the semifinals, but France today took the game and eliminated them. Morocco had options to equalize the game, but Lloris and the second goal from the Frenchmen completely ended the chances of the Arabs. Now they will be able to fight for a historic third place against Croatia, while receiving the praise of the world of football. Let’s go with the notes of the players.
Boonou (6). Today he conceded two goals, although he could do little with them. He didn’t have much more work either, apart from the French goals, so he leaves the World Cup as one of the candidates to be the best goalkeeper in the tournament.
hakimi (6). Some goals came from his wing, and despite the fact that he helped the team in attack and defense, it was not enough.
Dary (7). He was good at protecting the Moroccan box from the French attackers, he cut several balls that could have led to more goals.
Sais (y/n). He left injured at the beginning of the match, so it would be unfair to rate him. The defender arrived with discomfort, and everything indicates that they worsened as the game progressed.
El Jamik (7). He had the clearest chance for Morocco with a beautiful Chilean that didn’t go in, and he was very good in defense.
Mazraoui (7). The Moroccan winger has established himself in this World Cup and although today he has not been very successful, he has had a good match.
Ounahi (5). He has been one of the best players in the World Cup, but France already knew him and stopped him.
Amrabat (8). Once again the best of Morocco cutting balls, leading the game and even reaching the area.
Ziyech (6). We expected much more today from a player of the quality of the Chelsea left-footer.
Boufal (6). He starred in one of the most controversial plays when he collided with a defender in a possible penalty, but the referee whistled for a foul and we no longer saw him very active.
En-Nesyri (6). He tried but was too alone in attack against the prodigious French defences.
Sellim Amallah (5). He came on to replace the injured Saïs, and was then substituted again in the second half.
Hamdallah (y/n)
Abde (y/n)
