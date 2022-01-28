Héctor Moreno was one of the best of the Tricolor in the match, winning everything that was presented to him in heads-up.

The ‘Little Prince’ was the marshal in the middle part, although for tactical reasons he was replaced by Diego Lainez.

However, gradually he was lost in the game, although he appeared at the right time to send the service and ultimately the second goal for the Tricolor for the comeback.

Compared to the previous games, he looked better and wanted to appear in the ‘Tata’ eleven.

On several occasions the ‘Pingo’ made plays of luxury, he was seen with self-confidence in the field and the reward came when he scored the second goal for Mexico, thus sealing the victory.

He was one of the most participatory in the match. He ran down the flanks, pressured the rival out, won balls, made crosses and hit the ball from outside the box. He came out in the second half.

In the second half, at minute 48′, he made a mistake on a set piece, not clearing correctly inside the area, leaving the ball halfway for Daniel Johnson’s accurate shot. He came out in the complementary part

He committed unnecessary fouls, causing Jamaica to have plays that were dangerous.

Diego Lainez (7): He came on at 53′ to give Andres Guardado a break. True to form, he tackled, dribbled and sent dangerous serves into the box. Although he also lost balls when sending passes.

Gerardo Arteaga (5): He entered the field by Jesús Gallardo. Despite the fact that he was seen moving as a winger, there were few dangerous ones that came his way.

Jesus Crown (10): He entered by Uriel Antuna. The ‘Tecatito’ sent good services and was key to the two goals. He is a different element that looks for new things and it was reflected in the field.

Henry Martin (10): He entered by Rogelio Funes Mori. He took the potatoes out of the fire by scoring the equalizing goal, being attentive to the plays and with a good scoring nose to only push the round and score the equalizer.