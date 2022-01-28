Yesterday the Mexican team returned to the path of victory in the Hexagonal Final, beating their similar team from Jamaica by a score of 2-1. Those led by coach Gerardo Martino dominated the 90 minutes, although again a neglect of a set piece caused the goal against. Even so, El Tri did not lower their guard and managed to win with goals from Henry Martin and Alexis Vega.
Here we present you how was the performance of each of the players of the national team.
A quiet night was the one that the goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa lived. Due to the weakness of the Jamaican team, he was not in great demand, although in those that he was required he was attentive and removed the danger from his area. He couldn’t do anything on the Jamaican goal.
On repeated occasions he was wrong when sending the services. At the beginning of the first half, he was one of the most requested by the bands, however, as the minutes went by, he ended up getting lost. He came out in the second half for Gerardo Arteaga.
The Celta de Vigo defender was firm in the actions in the lower part of the field. He turned down every chance he got to protect the area from him. This time he looked better than in recent games.
Pay attention to each of the coverages. The central defender of Rayados de Monterrey won most of the plays and kept the danger away from his area, being a timer and being precise in his actions.
Héctor Moreno was one of the best of the Tricolor in the match, winning everything that was presented to him in heads-up.
Barely at minute 4′ of the game, he was injured in a one-on-one against Flemmings, for which he had to leave the field to let Luis Rodríguez enter.
Shortly before the end of the first half, he was the target of a criminal tackle by Lowe, who was sent off for the artful action. Fortunately, he did not get older and the captain continued in the field.
The ‘Little Prince’ was the marshal in the middle part, although for tactical reasons he was replaced by Diego Lainez.
One of those who was most encouraged to take medium-distance shots. He was seen daring, running and trying to pierce goalkeeper Blake’s goal.
However, gradually he was lost in the game, although he appeared at the right time to send the service and ultimately the second goal for the Tricolor for the comeback.
At minute 20 ‘of play he was presented with one of the most important of the match, when he finished off accurately with his head, although his shot passed just centimeters from the Jamaican goal.
Compared to the previous games, he looked better and wanted to appear in the ‘Tata’ eleven.
Alexis Vega was one of the most outstanding men of the match by putting precise centers and shooting repeatedly to seek to pierce the rival cabin.
On several occasions the ‘Pingo’ made plays of luxury, he was seen with self-confidence in the field and the reward came when he scored the second goal for Mexico, thus sealing the victory.
He started very active in the game, although he tried to play hand-to-hand in hand-to-hand against Lawrence, who due to physical strength surpassed him in clashes.
He was one of the most participatory in the match. He ran down the flanks, pressured the rival out, won balls, made crosses and hit the ball from outside the box. He came out in the second half.
Little was shown in the first half. The ‘Twin’ only had slight dangerous actions in the game, where he was well marked by the Jamaican defenders.
In the second half, at minute 48′, he made a mistake on a set piece, not clearing correctly inside the area, leaving the ball halfway for Daniel Johnson’s accurate shot. He came out in the complementary part
Luis Rodriguez (6): He entered the 5th minute of the game, to replace the injured Jorge Sánchez. On the first one he touched, he made a mistake in trying to send a pass, hitting the body with the ball.
He committed unnecessary fouls, causing Jamaica to have plays that were dangerous.
Diego Lainez (7): He came on at 53′ to give Andres Guardado a break. True to form, he tackled, dribbled and sent dangerous serves into the box. Although he also lost balls when sending passes.
Gerardo Arteaga (5): He entered the field by Jesús Gallardo. Despite the fact that he was seen moving as a winger, there were few dangerous ones that came his way.
Jesus Crown (10): He entered by Uriel Antuna. The ‘Tecatito’ sent good services and was key to the two goals. He is a different element that looks for new things and it was reflected in the field.
Henry Martin (10): He entered by Rogelio Funes Mori. He took the potatoes out of the fire by scoring the equalizing goal, being attentive to the plays and with a good scoring nose to only push the round and score the equalizer.
