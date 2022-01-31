Yesterday the Mexican team played its second commitment of 2022 against its similar from Costa Rica. The Azteca Stadium witnessed this match that ended tied at zero goals. Those led by coach Gerardo Martino were masters and lords of the match, however, once again the lack of forcefulness was once again an act of presence in a game to be forgotten.
Here we present you How was the performance of each of the Mexican players in their goalless draw.
Pay attention to each of the plays. He covered the posts well and showed security against the onslaught of Costa Ricans. It was the one that gave confidence to the defense to be more solid against the speed of the rival forwards.
Once again the ‘Chaka’ was left to duty in this match. He made clearances to the center of the area, causing the rival elements to have clear scoring opportunities. He also committed unnecessary fouls and could not in heads-up against Joel Campbell.
The ‘Puppy’ returned to the starting lineup and correctly made the game changes. The strokes were spot on and this helped to jump lines, leaving Lozano with opportunities up front.
The defender Héctor Moreno showed that he is an old sea dog. He was on every play down the field. He got to coverage on time, was precise in heads-up, and was the leader in the defensive zone.
He was booked in this game and will not be able to be in the next match, so he will be reporting soon with Rayados de Monterrey.
He looked good going up and down the wings. In the complementary part, he was about to score his goal, taking a powerful and low shot that passed close to Navas’ goal. He left in exchange for Gerardo Arteaga.
Compared to the last game, for this game the ‘HH’ did not weigh as expected. Now he was seen as inaccurate, losing balls and committing constant fouls.
On the other hand, Héctor Herrera was seen jogging in the field. Every time he lost a ball, far from running to try to recover it, he was slow, with inertia on the field.
The ‘Machín’ returned to ownership for this commitment. At the beginning of the match, he committed an unnecessary foul that caused a dangerous play against him. Little was shown by the midfielder, who no longer jumped for the complementary part due to a discomfort in his right knee.
Carlos Rodríguez continues to be a starter with the Tricolor. In this commitment he was more sober but reliable. He distributed the balls well, although sometimes his centers went wide.
Jesús Manuel Corona was the starter for this match due to the good performance shown in the game against Jamaica.
He was the different man of the game. He took the ball, made flashy plays and hit it from mid-range. At minute 31′ he created a good action that ended in a goal, which was annulled for being out of place. He left in exchange for Alexis Vega.
The naturalized striker once again had Martino’s confidence. Although the ‘Twin’ looked bad when trying to deceive the referee with dives, a situation that caused the dangerous plays to be cut in favor of the Tricolor.
He looked uncomfortable on the pitch. It was well marked and there were few clear ones that were presented to him. At 31′ he scored a goal, although it was canceled correctly by the flag bearer for offside.
He left for the complementary part amid boos from the respectable.
From the first minutes he made himself felt with his ability. Just at minute 1′ he suffered a foul near the area, due to his speed with the ball. After this action, and a precise pass from Corona, he finished off with a header and the ball passed just inches from Keylor Navas’ goal.
However, he repeatedly missed medium-range shots. He made the plays well, although at the time of defining it was not very clear.
Luis Romo (7): He came on as a substitute for Edson Álvarez and from the first minutes he was present by touching and distributing balls. He did the game changes well. At 82 ‘he took a powerful shot that crashed into the crossbar to immediately go to the stands.
Orbelin Pineda (7): He entered for the complementary part by Carlos Rodríguez. He was correctly accompanied by Luis Romo and Hirving Lozano. He was encouraged to finish on the outskirts of the area.
Gerardo Arteaga (6): He replaced Jesús Gallardo in the second half. He went deeper and reached the bottom line. He sent more dangerous centers than those of his teammates.
Henry Martin (4): He entered to give Rogelio Funes Mori a break and could not shine on the pitch.
Alexis Vega (4): One of the most requested, although he entered the field at minute 73′ for ‘Tecatito’ Corona. He was uncomfortable and with few opportunities in front of the goal, although he never gave up a ball. Hopefully for the next game he will start.
