He was booked in this game and will not be able to be in the next match, so he will be reporting soon with Rayados de Monterrey.

On the other hand, Héctor Herrera was seen jogging in the field. Every time he lost a ball, far from running to try to recover it, he was slow, with inertia on the field.

He was the different man of the game. He took the ball, made flashy plays and hit it from mid-range. At minute 31′ he created a good action that ended in a goal, which was annulled for being out of place. He left in exchange for Alexis Vega.

He looked uncomfortable on the pitch. It was well marked and there were few clear ones that were presented to him. At 31′ he scored a goal, although it was canceled correctly by the flag bearer for offside.

He left for the complementary part amid boos from the respectable.

However, he repeatedly missed medium-range shots. He made the plays well, although at the time of defining it was not very clear.

Orbelin Pineda (7): He entered for the complementary part by Carlos Rodríguez. He was correctly accompanied by Luis Romo and Hirving Lozano. He was encouraged to finish on the outskirts of the area.

Gerardo Arteaga (6): He replaced Jesús Gallardo in the second half. He went deeper and reached the bottom line. He sent more dangerous centers than those of his teammates.

Henry Martin (4): He entered to give Rogelio Funes Mori a break and could not shine on the pitch.

Alexis Vega (4): One of the most requested, although he entered the field at minute 73′ for ‘Tecatito’ Corona. He was uncomfortable and with few opportunities in front of the goal, although he never gave up a ball. Hopefully for the next game he will start.