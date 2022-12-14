The French team has beaten Morocco in a very close match. The Gauls will once again live a World Cup final in a row, and the Africans leave after having left the best role in the entire history of a team from that continent.
This is the 1×1 of the French players in the semifinal match:
Hugo Lloris (8): the Tottenham goalkeeper was very reliable as in practically the entire World Cup. It could have been his best game of the world cup.
Jules Koundé (9): Pavard was a starter in the first matches of the World Cup, but games like today’s demonstrate the reason for the Barcelona line-up.
Ibrahima Konaté (6): the Liverpool central defender started as a result of the foreseeable loss of Upamecano. He fulfilled his task perfectly.
Raphael Varane (7): He has led his team to two World Cup finals in a row, being the team’s most starting central defender. Thumbs up.
Theo Hernández (8): He suffered a lot from Hakim Ziyech’s internships, but we cannot give a bad grade to the one who opened the can with a great goal.
Aurelien Tchouaméni (8): the one from Real Madrid is surely being the pivot of the World Cup. In today’s match it has been essential for the French team to mount its already mythical counterattacks.
Fofana (5): Adrián Rabiot was not available due to a feverish process, and although he has not been able to reach the level of the Juventus player, he has been quite correct.
Antoine Griezmann (8): we are beginning to run out of adjectives to define the World Cup for the Atlético de Madrid player. Surely today he has been, again, above Kylian Mbappé.
Ousmane Dembélé (4): the one from Barcelona is not taking shape at all on that right wing of France. Undoubtedly the least inspired of the Deschamps team strikers.
Olivier Giroud (7): he was not successful in front of goal but he was once again essential for the attacking plays of the French team.
Kylian Mbappé (8): it was a good match for PSG but he left again without the luck of the goal. He left several details of immense quality.
Kolo Muani (9): It took less than a minute to score from entering the field of play. Exceptional party of the boy.
Marcus Thuram (8): He is not starting, but he is being one of the best substitutes in the entire tournament. Player like the top of a pine tree.
#French #team #victory #Morocco #World #Cup #semifinals
Leave a Reply