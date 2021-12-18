This is the 1 × 1 of the Barça players:
Ter Stegen (2): he only had to intervene twice in the match and both times he failed. The worst Barça footballer by far. Right now he has no level to be a starter in this team.
Araújo (6): It is already customary to speak of Araujo as one of the most difficult center-backs to overcome on the planet, but today we must also highlight his work when it comes to getting the ball. It has improved a lot in the deliveries to the first touch. In Elche’s second goal, he left his mark alone and allowed the Elche team to draw.
Eric García (5): although he leaves details that he can become an important player, he is still very soft in the vast majority of actions.
Lenglet (5): it seems that with Xavi he has regained the confidence he had lost in the last stage with Ronald Koeman. His second part was an absolute disaster. His wrong doing cost Barcelona the game
Jordi Alba (8): Jordi Alba’s excellent game, marking out of bounds both inside and outside and facilitating Ez Abde’s position with his movements. It was one of the Barça players who most came into contact with the ball. He played the role of Joao Cancelo with City.
Busquets (7): he came from several games at a level well below his possibilities, but today he has returned to be that filter and recuperator Sergio Busquets that this team needs so much.
Gavi (9): undoubtedly the most outstanding player of the match, who debuted as a scorer with Barcelona with a spectacular goal after an individual play that he himself started with wonderful control. His great game goes far beyond the goal. Protagonist in the circulation and essential to give rhythm to the game in the front of the rival area. As if he had little, he was in charge of assisting Nico in the second goal for the culé team.
De Jong (3): if anyone knows where the Frenkie de Jong is hidden, which last season left half of Europe speechless to report it. He has not completed a good game for several months. People asked Nico for the title, and with good reason.
Dembélé (7): brought Johan Mojica, one of the best defenders of the Elche team, down the path of bitterness. He was also more participatory than usual in defensive work.
Jutglá (8): He made his debut as a scorer with Barça in his first game as a starter in the first division. After just two minutes into the game, they disallowed a goal for offside and 15 minutes later he overtook his team from a corner.
Ez Abde (7): The former Hercules player is beginning to present his candidacy to continue enjoying minutes when all the starters are available to play. Facing and overflowing are his two great virtues.
Nico (8): entered through Jutglá And was in charge of scoring the winning goal for Barça. Xavi is right with the change.
Riqui Puig (7): He entered the field of play to turn the game around and it must be admitted that he was very successful with the ball at his feet.
