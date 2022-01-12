The Barcelona has fallen defeated in a real game tonight in the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup against him Real Madrid (3-2), after an extension that forced a goal from Ansu Fati. This has been the 1×1 of Xavi’s players:
Ter Stegen (6): He stopped the first, facilitates, to Vinicius. In the next he could barely stare. Very good to stop a great shot from Benzema and clear a cross from Carvajal, although in the rebound Benzema was able to beat him. The same in the counterattack play for the 3-2
Dani alves (4): He had a very bad time with Vinicius on the right wing and was out of the picture in the opening goal. He saw the yellow for a foul on his compatriot and was portrayed by Mendy in the 2-1 play. Far from his best days, he was substituted at the end of regulation time
Araújo (8): He played despite having surgery this week. You had to measure the speed of Real Madrid’s attacks, especially with Vinicius. In the end he had to play almost as a side because the Catalans ended up with a defense of three. He saved a very dangerous move by Benzema
Pique (6): It also had a bad time with the speed of the Real Madrid cons, although it could be remade little by little. Watch out for a good ride from Asensio and to cover a shot from Casemiro. He took a big hat from Rodrygo
Jordi Alba (8): He helped Dembelé a lot with his incorporations on the left in attack and in defense he was recovering little by little to the good start of Asensio. He put the center of the 2-2. In defense he did not have so many problems, although Valverde’s goal came from his loss
Busquets (7): lost the ball that gave rise to 1-0. He was overcome at the beginning, but with the entry of Pedri he gradually regained his place in the middle. In the end it was more fair on a physical level. He saved one against Vinicius and tried a hard shot down in extra time
De Jong (4): one more day, quite gone. He did not know how to hold the high rhythm of Ancelotti’s men and he did not show too much in attack. He left substituted at rest.
Gavi (6): a lot of work for the youth squad, who was very active in recovering the ball. He even appeared on the balcony of the area at some time, in the second half. He lacked some rhythm and ended up substituted
Ferran Torres (5): debut with Barcelona in a classic. The truth is that he could not participate too much, he was noticed something lacking in rhythm and the game fell for the other band
Dembelé (9): He was in danger on the Barça left wing. Good cross to Luuk in the half hour and a good attempt from outside the area with the right shortly after. The 1-1 was born from a good play of his. Very participatory throughout the meeting, he tried with a kick center in extra time. The best of the game.
Luuk de Jong (8): he has earned the place on the basis of goals. He ran into Militao on his first shot from the edge and finished off the center in the half hour. He found the prize of the goal on the brink of halftime. Of the best of Barcelona in its 66 minutes
Pedri (8): He returned after three months injured. He entered the break for a gray De Jong and already left a detail at 30 seconds and a shot near the post at 3 minutes after entering. To have been away for so long, the truth is that his return was exciting
Abde (7): he replaced a rather tired Ferran at intermission. He tried with the overflow on the right on some occasion, what the Valencian had lacked. He offered different things in the Barça attack and tried to score with a header in extra time and with a cross shot. Xavi removed it at the end.
Ansu Fati (8): was another of those who returned after 2 months of injury. He had 25 minutes at the end and almost in the first play in which he was seen, he made it 2-2 on the scoreboard. Again mark after several months of loss. He almost snagged a Chilean at the last moment.
Nico (7): Xavi gave him entry into the final stretch to seek a tie from possession. The truth is that the change worked, since 2-2 immediately followed.
Depay (6): He entered at the same time as Nico in Barcelona’s attack. He almost arrived on a good ball from Busquets just after the 2-2. He was not seen as much in attack as the rest of his teammates
Jutglá (sc): Xavi used it in attack in extra time as the last bullet
#1×1 #Barcelona #players #defeat #Real #Madrid
Leave a Reply