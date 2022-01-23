This is the 1×1 of the Barcelona players in their victory against Alavés:
Ter Stegen (7): gone and that’s a good sign. Barcelona suffered practically nothing because Alavés dedicated themselves to successfully defending a large part of the match.
Destination (4): Despite the fact that during sections of last season he more than fulfilled his role, he is showing this year that he does not have the level to be a Barcelona footballer. Many losses and silly fouls that could have cost the team dearly.
Araujo (8): little can be said at this stage of the charrúa. His defensive reliability prevents Jordi Alba’s mistakes from being overly appreciated.
Pique (7): Xavi’s arrival on the bench has come in handy to regain his level and the necessary confidence. Constantly watching Joselu.
Jordi Alba (6): both in today’s game and practically throughout the season his level is leaving much to be desired, but the absence of a guaranteed replacement allows him to continue to count on an exaggerated number of minutes. He was key in the culé goal with a precise pass with his right foot.
Busquets (6): his loss could have cost the team dearly, in a game in which he should have stood out more than he has.
Frankie de Jong (7): Gavi’s suspension allowed the Dutchman to start after a few games starting from the bench. It was key because he scored the winning goal.
Pedro (8): he was the only one who tried some things during the first part. He was slow in delivering the ball to Ferran Torres in a play that required more speed, and although his danger was not excessive, it was one of the few things that stood out in the first 45 minutes.
Ez Abde (5): very poor game of the Moroccan who is beginning to agree with those who claim that he does not have the sufficient level to play in the first team of Barcelona. Loss after loss.
Luuk de Jong (5): He had the clearest of the match but ended up shooting the doll. It was not his day.
Fernando Torres (6): Both today and in his other games with the Barça shirt, he is guilty of disappearing during long stretches of the match. Aspect to improve for the Valencian. He assisted De Jong.
Nico (6): quite out of place since he entered the field of play. It is not his position and it shows. He is not comfortable in the band.
Lenglet: SC
Chutgla: SC
#1×1 #Barça #players #victory #Mendizorroza
Leave a Reply