This is the 1×1 of the Barça players in their draw at El Sadar
Ter Stegen (6): he could do nothing before the spectacular header of David García that tied the game. Something erratic with the ball at the feet.
Araújo (7): without actually completing a brilliant match, he rose to the occasion. For months he has been the best defense of Barcelona.
Pique (8): very pending throughout the game of Kike García and is that he followed him wherever the forward went. Many expected his replacement after the bad game in Munich. Very attentive above.
Umtiti (6): Few bet on his ownership today and 20 minutes into the game he was close to scoring a goal in his own goal after a bad assignment to Marc-André ter Stegen.
Busquets (8): He was one of the best Barça players. Throughout the game he was very precise and successful in the distribution, and more pending than usual in the defensive aspect. I touch with my hand the ball that ended in the second goal of Barça.
Nico (8): he managed to score his first goal with the Barça shirt after a great assist from Gavi. At first it seemed that he was offside, but he received online, controlled and defined wonderfully.
Gavi (7): Osasuna’s great pressure throughout the entire field forced him to go unnoticed during the first minutes. He assisted Nico in the Catalans’ first goal. In the second half he improved enormously and took the reins of the shock for his own.
Frenkie de Jong (5): Although it hurts to say it, it is neither there nor expected. The Dutchman, despite the fact that he plays decent games from time to time, is not at the level he showed last season.
Ez Abde (9): He was without any doubt the best culé player in the first half. He faced a thousand and one times and I do not stop looking for pass lines. There was a curious play in which he did not stop cutting the rival defense and ended up raising his hand asking his teammates to make a move without success. This perfectly defines the current reality of Barcelona. As soon as the second half started, he returned to overtake his team after a good volley shot inside the area.
Dembélé (6): Very discreet first part of the French winger who plays better games when he comes off the bench to try to change things. Close to putting the third after a good hit from the front.
Luuk De Jong (3): totally unnoticed throughout the game. He gave the feeling that he was not on the pitch.
Mingueza (2): He tries but his conditions do not reach him
Coutinho: SC
Game: SC
