This is the 1×1 of the Barça players in Nuevo los Cármenes:
Ter Stegen (9): you can see that he is full of confidence after his heroic stop in Mallorca. In the first half he stopped a definition by Darwin Machís that a few months ago would have ended in a goal.
Dani Alves (8): except for a small error in the first minutes that almost condemned his team, he has shown that he contributes much more than Mingueza, Sergi Roberto or Sergiño Dest. He assisted De Jong in the culé goal.
Gerard Hammered (8): the injury of his habitual companion, Ronald Araujo, leaves to Hammered like indisputable leader of the defense culé. Very attentive to Jorge Molina’s mark and the persecutions of Luis Suárez.
Eric García (6): discreet party of the Catalan who was sacrificed by Xavi to play in his less natural orientation. Right on the road and daring on some drives. He was substituted in the second half due to discomfort.
Jordi Alba (5): much more disappeared than usual and is that unlike what usually happens, Barcelona turned his game on the side of Ousmane Dembélé.
Sergio Busquets (7): he looked pretty good, as usual, but in some sections a little lacking in ideas when looking for his typical pass between the lines that enables one of the wingers.
Gavi (6): he does it better every day. He assisted Luuk de Jong in the goal that ended up being disallowed by millimeters at Gavi’s own position. He was just expelled.
Nico (7): the clash started somewhat imprecise but gradually improved until it reached its best level in the last moments of the first half. Fundamental footballer to generate driving spaces.
Ferrán Jutglá (5): disappeared in some sections and lacked precision in the last pass. It was not his best match with the elastic Blaugrana.
Luuk de Jong (9): the Dutchman is full of confidence. He headed a goal that ended up being disallowed, he defined with an acrobatic shot a ball that was close to entering and, finally, he was very successful in the first-touch shots. In the second half he scored the only goal for his team.
Ousmane Dembélé (4): his first half was bad enough to replace him at half-time. He failed to overcome Carlos Neva on practically no occasion.
Clement Lenglet (7): entered the field of play to replace Eric García, injured. He saved his own in 89.
Ez Abde (7): returned after testing positive for COVID-19. Good minutes from the Moroccan who was close to sentencing after a good individual play.
Memphis Depay (4): could do absolutely nothing. Luuk de Jong’s game did not improve by any means.
Álvaro Sanz: SC
