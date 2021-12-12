Atlético visited the Bernabéu to try to cut points from the La Liga leader, but the opposite happened. Atlético came out very well to the match but two book cons from Madrid made the three points stay in Chamartín. These are the notes of the Atlético players in their defeat against Madrid:
Oblak (4): Nothing to reproach the Slovenian for, in Madrid’s first goal that came from Koke’s failure to kick the ball, he was unable to do anything. Benzema finished off a Vini JR candy. In the second goal he could not do anything either, Asensio finished at pleasure to end a perfect counter.
Beautiful (3): inconsequential in the left lane of Atlético de Madrid, he did not contribute anything in attack and in defense the two goals of Madrid came from his side. His fault is still the head losses, in an action on the brink of rest with Asensio the penalty was played.
Philip (3): the game was great for him from the first moment, surpassed and passed in laps throughout the meeting, his attitude cost him the yellow at the edge of the break. He was not at all successful in the first goal of Madrid going to the small area. In the second goal of Madrid Jovic ate him to open quickly to Vini Jr.
Kondogbia (3): He did not appear in the entire match, he was totally inconsequential. In the action of Madrid’s first goal, Benzema took over the two centrals, waiting in front and entering from behind while they waited in the small area. The game ended as a midfielder.
Llorente (7): one of the highlights of Atlético both in defense and attack. He wiped out Vini JR in most of the Brazilian’s individual actions and came in danger upstairs to put Mendy in trouble. In the second half all danger came from his boots.
Carrasco (5): He barely had weight in the game despite his great attitude. He was not very well supported by his teammates and his attempts and his pressure came to nothing again and again. He was substituted at halftime.
Koke (3): Clearly guilty of the goal of Real Madrid, he falls asleep at the exit of the ball and after being about to lose the ball, a filtered pass was played through the center that resulted in the Madrid against. Disoriented and missing in the game. He’s not having a great season.
From Paul (6): the best in the red and white midfield. He pushed the team under pressure at all times and his output of the ball together with his good movements were the only thing that made it possible for Atleti to create dangerous actions. He was replaced by Herrera in the 68th minute.
Strap (6): his sacrifice, his pressure and his attitude are flawless, but they were not effective. It was one of the highlights of the rojiblanco attack with Cunha. Being one of the most prominent of the above Simeone decided to remove it to give entry to Suárez.
Cunha (7): the best of the above. He tried in every way, he only lacked the goal award. He was very participatory, he played and made play. He overshadowed Griezmann in the rojiblanco attack and had the clearest of the game for Cholo’s men. He was replaced by Lodi 15 minutes into the second half.
Griezmann (4): missing. He only made one shot in the first half on a foul from the edge of the area off Courtois’ post. Cholo decided to take him off the break.
Joao Felix (4): He came in and refreshed Atlético as the second half started, but his effort was only reflected on the field for the first fifteen minutes. Since Madrid scored the second goal, it has disappeared.
Lemar (4): just like Joao. His participation lasted until Madrid’s goal. From there, Madrid managed to disconnect the Frenchman.
Lodi (3): inconsequential, came in 2-0 and had no role in the game.
Suarez (1): overcome. These parties are no longer for Luis Suárez. He was not at all successful in the actions he had.
Herrera (2): He entered to play the last 20 minutes and did not contribute anything to Atlético. I leave some action out of place.
