These are the notes of the Atlético players in the exciting comeback against Valencia.
Oblak (4): He has practically not stopped a ball because he has conceded two goals and then Valencia has not come too clearly to demand him.
Vrslajko (5): In attack he did not have a great presence, and in defense he was not there to close Musah in the goal scored by the American. Discreet game of the Croatian, who was substituted with the result against.
Gimenez (4): The Uruguayan still needs filming, as he failed in both goals by not covering or clearing correctly. In addition, he was very rough at the ball exit.
beautiful (6): The Spaniard is saved by scoring the comeback goal, but he also condemned his team with unforgivable defensive errors.
lody (4): his presence in the first half was testimonial both in attack and defense, so he was substituted at half-time.
Koke (6): He worked tirelessly but could not take control of the game, partly due to pressure from Valencia, partly due to his lack of success.
Rodrigo dePaul (6): He was very active throughout the game and was one of the players who put a new gear into the game to try to control the game, although he did it with more heart than football.
Lemar (5): The Frenchman could not receive many balls because he played a lot of long ball, and in the second half he was substituted.
Aleppo (7): The Belgian created danger with his imbalance and also sacrificed a lot defensively. From his boots came the play of the tying goal.
Joao Felix (7): Although he was substituted when the team trailed by two goals, the Portuguese was one of the few who were trying to create chances.
Luis Suarez (3): The Uruguayan did not contribute anything to the team and wasted the few chances he had due to his obvious lack of form.
Bed (9): He changed the face of the game thanks to his speed and desire. He gave a goal and an assist, which were enough to come back from a game in which he had come on from the bench with 0-2 against.
Strap (8): Along with Cunha, he was the other key player to subdue Valencia and dominate them until he scored the goals to come back. He also scored a bit.
Blacksmith (7): He brought a lot of intensity with his start and managed to be part of the comeback.
Philip (6): He allowed the team to change the system and dominate, although from the central position he did not have much work.
Javier S. (s/p).
#1×1 #Atlético #Madrid #players #comeback #Valencia
Leave a Reply