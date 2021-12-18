Great game between two teams from the upper part of La Liga that were fighting today not to get off the trail of Real Madrid, which continues to lead. We go with the notes of the Atlético players.
Oblak (5): The goalkeeper only had to respond to a shot and ended up entering, because Rakitic put her in the squad. Still, this great goalkeeper has us used to impossible saves, so he could have avoided it.
Trippier (7): He led the team from the right wing and was very important to get the ball out on the wing, due to the great pressure from Sevilla. In addition, he put the center on Felipe’s head for the tie.
Philip (8): The center-back tied a game with a great header, when the team was unable to arrive. In addition, he did a sensational job on defense.
Kondogbia (6): The midfielder had to play central and fulfilled although he did not stand out. It was difficult for him to get out with the ball due to the great pressure of the rival.
Beautiful (6): He made a great sacrifice for the Ocampos band, and managed to stop several dangerous occasions, but could have done more in the last goal.
Marcos Llorente (6): He had to leave due to an injury, and what little he played almost did not touch the ball due to the lack of possession of the team.
Koke (5): More is expected of a player like Koke, and the midfielder, although he worked hard, did not get the ball. In addition, he is noted in the two goals, in the first for not trying to stop Rakitic and in the second for not jumping with Delaney.
Lemar (7): He was one of the few who tried to play football and also worked hard for the team. He lacked a dance partner to stand out more. He had it in the second half with Joao Félix and the team noticed it.
Carrasco (6): Poor party of the Belgian lane. He did not contribute in attack, if he worked in defense, but he is a player who must give more.
Strap (5): The Argentine is a player who stands out more than revulsive, so perhaps he should have started in the second. In the first half he did not touch the ball and could do little against a well-ordered defense.
Suarez (5): He did not touch the ball and he could not unload the long balls thrown at him by his teammates on the second play.
Rodrigo de Paul (6): It had to go out almost without heating and it felt disconnected. In the second half he was able to combine something else with his teammates and generate danger, but it was insufficient.
Joao Felix (8): He revolutionized the game and was the best of the team despite playing only half an hour. He made Sevilla go back and he was about to score twice. Must play more.
Cunha (6): Suarez left to try to contribute to the team what the Uruguayan was not achieving and was not capable of, although he showed a lot of desire.
