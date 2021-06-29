For the fifth and final date of the group stage of the Copa América Brasil 2021, the Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni thrashed 4 to 1 against its Bolivian counterpart, already eliminated, and confirmed its leadership in Group A of the tournament, by what his rival in the quarterfinals will be Ecuador next Saturday.
The national team had no trouble demonstrating its supremacy from the start of the game, with a once again superlative Lionel Messi, so then we will review the 1×1 of one of the great candidates to win the title.
Franco Armani (5): He did not have many interventions, since Bolivia did not reach the Argentine goal too much. In the Bolivian goal he had no responsibility, since they kicked him from very close and with barbaric power. It is known that the owner is Martínez.
Gonzalo Montiel (6): His performance of Montiel is a bit worrying when going on the attack because he does not see that same ambition to reach the baseline, which was precisely what made him reach the national team. Today the context is given for that by having Correa lean inward.
German Pezzella (5): It was evident in the Bolivian goal, since it went out to score very far and left a giant hole in the center of the area that was later used. Faced with a higher-ranking rival, he will suffer much more if he does not improve it.
Lisandro Martínez (7): How nice it is to see a central who drives naturally. It is very important to move to the steering wheel position to create superiority at the start. He did it tonight and hopefully Scaloni will give him the opportunities to continue doing it as a starter. We need it like this.
Marcos Acuña (8): Marcos’ great game. Going on the attack constantly, being an extreme at times. Recovering quickly and high every time Bolivia got the ball. With impossible centers for the rival defense. Impeccable.
Guido Rodríguez (8): What are you going to do, Scaloni? Rodríguez broke it again in the national team and now the coach will have to decide whether to include him in the quarterfinals or if he favors Paredes. Will it be double five and will it surprise us all? The one who continues to surprise us is the former River.
Exequiel Palacios (6): He played a good game in broad strokes, although in Saavedra’s goal he lost the mark. They all completed the relays after the cue that he dislodged, except the Leverkusen man. He is a footballer who does not have guaranteed ownership, but who acts as a good replacement.
Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gómez (7): What a way to score, Papu! Two games played, two good goals. This one, after a beautiful assist from Lionel Messi. By shouting, he puts pressure on the national coach, who knows he can fully deliver.
Angel Correa (8): Angelito’s twists are a show. It reminded us of the one from San Lorenzo: threaten to receive and let her run to face with an advantage. Its registered trademark since those beginnings. So it is a pleasure to see it, and Argentina will enjoy it,
LIONEL MESSI (9): The best player on the planet and perhaps in history, confirming it once again. Two goals (one beautiful), a premium assist and an outstanding game, practically without errors. The “Flea” always wants to play, and it makes us happy.
Sergio Aguero (7): Great assistance in Messi’s hole goal, showing that this pair is more current than ever and that Barcelona will understand each other perfectly. He couldn’t get his goal, but it will come. He had many options.
