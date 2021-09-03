With goals from Lautaro Martínez, Joaquín and Ángel Correa, the Argentine team defeated Venezuela 3-1 in Caracas for the seventh date of the Qualifying Round towards Qatar 2022 and thus, next Sunday, they will meet again with Brazil after the conquest of America .
Next, we leave you the scores 1×1 of the eleven headlines that Lionel Scaloni made …
Emiliano Martínez (5): made a single stop and went to sleep; they did not call to stop.
Nahuel Molina Lucero (6): he was projected with criteria and showed no doubts to the agile Soteldo to stop him. Begins to secure the right lane behind.
Nicolás Otamendi (6): he won 4/4 aerial duels that he played and delivered 65/67 passes with precision. Absolute solvency of the marshal.
German Pezzella (6): It was impassable for the Venezuelan attackers from the land route and he knew how to take care of the fifth yellow. Sadly, Cuti Romero will seat him on the bench in front of Brazil.
Marcos Acuña (7): all the centers he sent reached their destination and he missed only 2 passes out of 56 he tried. Compliant as always the Egg. The clash in front of the Verdeamarela is not lost.
Rodrigo De Paul (7): he completed 7/7 long passes that he attempted and missed only 5 passes. He complies in all areas and understands every moment of the game. Scaloni replaced him to take care of him, on Sunday he meets Richarlison again.
Guido Rodríguez (6): he replaced the suspended Paredes and was not out of tune. Guaranteed clean and uncomplicated exit from the bottom and increased cut.
Giovani Lo Celso (7): he assisted the first goal and delivered a key pass that could have meant a quicker opening of the scoreboard. The link between the middle and the attack.
Angel Di Maria (5): Although he delivered a key pass and was part of the gestation of the first goal, it was not Fideo’s best game. He completed 1/5 dribbles and crosses that he attempted. Scaloni replaced him at 61 ‘.
Lionel Messi (8): received 4 fouls, sent off an opponent, won 6/12 ground duels, delivered 2 key passes and touched the ball +100 times. The flea enjoy every moment in the national team after getting the trophy of America. Thanks for wanting to play in Caracas.
Lautaro Martínez (9): in just 21 touches he delivered, he posted an assist and scored a goal. El Toro needs to gain confidence in these types of matches and he succeeded. The 9.
