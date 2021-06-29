Argentina played against the weakest rival in the Copa América. And he beat him with authority. It was 4-1 with a Messi show, which reached the record of 148 games in the National Team and celebrated it with a superlative performance. A double, an assist and participation in Lautaro’s goal was the repertoire of Leo, who is also the only player who has played every minute since the Copa América began.

Next, the detail of the performance of the Scaloni team that did not have low points, perhaps helped by the weakness of a rival that was already known to be eliminated.

Franco Armani (6):

He covered a shot from Chura, from medium distance, which found a great response. He was not responsible for the Bolivian goal.

Gonzalo Montiel (6):

Little was projected on the attack in the first half. He had no difficulty restraining Vaca.

German Pezzella (6):

When it was his turn to anticipate, he did so firmly. He was late to cross to Saa-vedra, author of the Bolivian goal.

Lisandro Martínez (6):

Fast at the crossroads. They were rarely able to get over it.

Marcos Acuña (7):

Very active, he went on the attack and was an overflow alternative. He went well with Papu. Always sharp, he participated from 4 to 1.

Angel Correa (7):

Very unbalancing starting from the right. A spectacular turn on the first goal. It was the midfielder that broke the most times in the area.

Exequiel Palacios (6):

He cut when necessary and participated in the play from 1 to 0.

Guido Rodríguez (7):

Clean start in the first pass, comfortable to change front and defensive backing of the centrals.

Alejandro Gomez (8):

With mental speed, lucid to break the arc on the first goal and daring in the dribble. They committed the penalty to Papu.

Lionel Messi (9):

He participated in all the goals. Key to attend the Papu and generate your own double. The fourth goal started on his feet. This time, he shone with forcefulness.

Sergio Aguero (6):

It is costing him the goal. He had three chances in the first half. Lampe drowned out the entrance cry and the other two defined crossed. The pass that led to Messi’s second goal was magnificent.

Julian Alvarez (5):

With mobility, he dragged marks, he was a permanent threat.

Lautaro Martínez (6):

The thorn of the goal was removed.

Giovanni Lo Celso (6):

He participated in the game circuit in the end.

Leandro Paredes (6):

He settled down as a positional 5. He recovered some ball and almost did not go on the attack.

Nicolás Domínguez (5):

He came in little contact with the ball in the minutes he played.