The eagles of america They debuted in the Clausura 2023 Tournament against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro at the Azteca Stadium. In a match that went back and forth, and nothing easy for the locals, the final score was 0-0.
Here we present the performance of each of the American players.
1. Oscar Jimenez (9): Shortly before the end of the first half, the American starting goalkeeper made his first save under the three sticks, deflecting and thus avoiding the goal from Querétaro. He had good interventions in his goal.
2. Miguel Layún (7): He wore the captain’s badge. On several occasions the ‘Guilty’ was seen sending poisonous services to the pot. Without a doubt, he was America’s best footballer in the match.
3. Israel Kings (5): He made his debut with the Águilas del América and did it in good shape, although at the moment the confrontations against Balanta cost him.
4. Sebastian Caceres (5): Bad match. It was an avenue throughout the match and the player José Zúñiga was vastly superior in heads-ups.
5. Luis Fuentes (6): He was encouraged to go forward and took advantage of his speed to cause danger in the rival goal. On several occasions he was seen sending dangerous crosses, although he also made mistakes in decision-making at times,
6. Pedro Aquino (6): He was distracted in the match. He lost balls in the middle of the ball and they took him away at speed. At times he was encouraged to hit the ball but without luck.
7. Brian Rodriguez (5): He was rarely seen on the field, although before the end of the first half, he was encouraged to take out a mid-distance rifle that was close to slipping into the gate of Alcalá. He made bad decisions when it came to going to the front.
8. Alvaro Fidalgo (5): It did not weigh like in other games. The ‘Maguito’ was well marked and had few chances to score. As the minutes passed, he was lost in the field.
9, Diego Valdes (4): Little is shown in the game. The fans did not forgive him for his poor performance in the last league and this was criticized. The coach constantly talked with him to join the attack. He put up a nice pass for Zendejas’ disallowed goal.
10. Alejandro Zendejas (8): When he least appeared in the game, at 45′ he took advantage of a good pass from Diego Valdés to finish off and score the first of the afternoon on the rebound, however, the VAR reviewed the action and annulled the goal for a handball.
11. Jonathan Rodriguez (7): Pay attention to the plays. In the first half he had a strong clash with defender Kevin Balanta, although fortunately he didn’t go any further. He was about to score a great goal, although the goalkeeper Gil Alcalá deflected in a good way. He came on as a substitute for the second half.
Changes
Federico Vinas (7): He entered the complementary part to replace Rodríguez. From the first minutes he made himself felt by imposing conditions in the one-on-one against Balanta.
Richard Sanchez (2): Little was shown in the field.
Henry Martin (7): One of the most applauded upon admission. At 74 ‘he took a powerful header, although Alcalá worked hard to send a corner kick.
Leonardo Suarez (8): It was a change in his second stage with the Eagles. He did well on through and diagonal passes.
Salvador Reyes (2): He entered for Luis Fuentes. He made the ball receptions wrong.
#1×1 #América #players #goalless #match #Querétaro
Leave a Reply