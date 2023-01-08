Here we present the performance of each of the American players.

Disappointing start to the tournament for the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/4YmnWMkl9g — Americanist Hangover (@ResacaAmerica) January 8, 2023

Richard Sanchez (2): Little was shown in the field.



Henry Martin (7): One of the most applauded upon admission. At 74 ‘he took a powerful header, although Alcalá worked hard to send a corner kick.



Leonardo Suarez (8): It was a change in his second stage with the Eagles. He did well on through and diagonal passes.



Salvador Reyes (2): He entered for Luis Fuentes. He made the ball receptions wrong.