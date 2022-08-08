The Águilas del América returned to winning ways by beating the Bravos de Juárez 2-1 at the Azteca Stadium. In this match, the dedication of the players Emilio Lara and Henry Martin stood out, the latter achieving a double on the rainy and cold night at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.
This time we present you how was the performance of each of the azulcremas players.
The national team goalkeeper had an outstanding performance in the match, although they were really scarce where he was required. He was left standing on the Bravos goal. although minutes later he saved the tie.
One of the best players in the match was Emilio Lara. The Mexican defender fought every single ball, created dangerous plays up front and sent precise crosses for his teammates.
In the second half, ‘Pelón’ took a header from Arribas on Ochoa’s goal line, in addition to assisting Henry Martin’s second goal. Good match for the 20-year-old
The former Celta de Vigo player was seen little, although with few reflectors he complied, by taking a couple of balls cleanly against the rivals. He gradually establishes himself in the group directed by Fernando Ortíz.
The defender returned to ownership and was again on duty. The Uruguayan was slow to make the crosses, he lost clear balls and this caused dangerous plays against him.
On several occasions the defender Luis Fuentes was encouraged to go to the front to cause danger. In one action he got rid of two rivals, to immediately shoot and make a luxury in the field.
At minute 59 ‘he took advantage of his speed to send an excellent service inside the area, which was headed by Henry Martin and opened the scoring.
Another element that passed with more pain than glory in last night’s game was Richard Sánchez. The Guarani
Little was shown by midfielder Álvaro Fidalgo. The Spanish did not weigh as in other games where he is the key man. On this occasion he was not very lucid and with few ideas to distribute to the game.
Very little was shown by Diego Valdés, almost nothing in this game. The coach threw him off the side of the field of play, appearing uncomfortable and with minimal options to function. A cold night and for the forgetfulness that of the Chilean.
He no longer took the field for the complementary part and was replaced by Miguel Layún.
Very lively throughout the match. On several occasions he was encouraged to take shots from the outskirts of the area taking advantage of the wetness of the field. However, just at minute 12 ‘he committed himself by inadvertently kicking the rival, taking the preventive.
At the beginning of the match, he went with everything to seek to open the scoring on the Azteca court. ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez made a couple of headers that were close to sneaking into Alfredo Talavera’s door.
The national team striker had few clear options in front at half time and the most important ones ended up sending his shots wide.
However, in the complementary part he beat Carlos Salcedo by high, taking advantage of a good service from Luis Fuentes, in order to open the scoring. Minutes later, he did not waste Lara’s pass to shoot as the ball fell to him and get a brace.
Miguel Layun (10): He came on to rest Diego Valdés, and in just 10 minutes on the field, he did more than the Chilean. The ‘Guilty’ took good advantage of the left wing to send poisonous centers to the pot.
Federico Vinas (): Entered by Jonathan Rodríguez.
Peter Aquinas (): He entered for Richard Sánchez. He was immediately plugged in and put up a dangerous header that Talavera saved.
Jonathan Dos Santos (n/a): He only entered to collect the premium.
