In the second half, ‘Pelón’ took a header from Arribas on Ochoa’s goal line, in addition to assisting Henry Martin’s second goal. Good match for the 20-year-old

At minute 59 ‘he took advantage of his speed to send an excellent service inside the area, which was headed by Henry Martin and opened the scoring.

He no longer took the field for the complementary part and was replaced by Miguel Layún.

However, in the complementary part he beat Carlos Salcedo by high, taking advantage of a good service from Luis Fuentes, in order to open the scoring. Minutes later, he did not waste Lara’s pass to shoot as the ball fell to him and get a brace.

Federico Vinas (): Entered by Jonathan Rodríguez.

Peter Aquinas (): He entered for Richard Sánchez. He was immediately plugged in and put up a dangerous header that Talavera saved.

Jonathan Dos Santos (n/a): He only entered to collect the premium.