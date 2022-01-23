The team of Eagles of America He made his debut on the field of the Azteca Stadium when measuring himself against the current champion of Mexico, the Atlas Foxes. In a game that was widely dominated by the Azulcremas, the Tapatíos were enough with a couple of actions, so that with a great goal from Barbosa and another from Ozziel Herrera, they kept the three points.
Here we present you how was the performance of each of the players led by coach Santiago Solari.
The national team goalkeeper made a save when Julián Quiñones was in front of the goal and took a shot at close range, taking advantage of his reflexes on two occasions, sending the ball to a corner kick.
He could do nothing with Barbosa’s shot, who took a kick to make it 1-0 at the Azteca.
Jorge Sánchez did not shine and shows that he is still not at his best level of play. Barely at minute 28′ he was painted yellow by a ‘scissor’ to the rival player, committing himself for most of the match.
He repeatedly lost the mark and was exhibited by side Luis Reyes.
Again he went to the starting lineup and did things well. The Mexican defender anticipated the plays and won heads-up.
He was one of the men who won the most balls. On repeated occasions he was seen sweeping to remove danger from his area. However, he was wrong in the second of the Atlas, he wanted to guess and the rival striker won the position, costing him the sentence.
In this match, the winger was used to the full and both in the lower part and in the upper part he gave.
In defense, he arrived on time to the plays and removed the danger; in the attack, there was a clear action in the first half, where he got up and hit a header that was about to sneak into Vargas’ goal.
With few reflectors, the Peruvian midfielder was the backbone of America. Pedro Aquino became a real wall and won the vast majority of the balls. He was exchanged for Jonathan Dos Santos.
Little participation in the game. Little and nothing in last night’s game on the field of the Azteca Stadium. This time it did not weigh as on other occasions and went unnoticed. He came out of change for the complementary part.
He looked uncomfortable on the field. He was well marked by the central defenders and could not take accurate shots from medium distance. It only came to have slight sparks that did not get bigger.
Every time he took the ball, he drove the ball fully. He was skillful and most of the balls went through his feet to give them distribution. He was the best footballer of the match, as he participated, made luxurious plays and sent dangerous services.
The footballer made his debut with the Águilas del América. In an action in the first half, he was exhibited by Julián Quiñones, who tunneled him and then received a foul from azulcrema.
Before the end of the first half, he was close to opening the scoring after a good serve from Fidalgo, although his header went slightly wide of the rival goal.
This was a good debut, due to the intensity with which he played, making it clear that he will be fighting in every training session for the title.
At first he went unnoticed. Henry Martin did not have balls in order to define inside the area. It was not his night and he ended up coming out of exchange for the complementary part for Viñas.
Federico Vinas (4): He came on as a substitute at minute 64′ for Henry Martin. He had few participations, although at minute 78′ he was sent off for kicking a rival in the face.
Jonathan Dos Santos (NA): He made his debut with America at minute 86′ by Pedro Aquino. He could do little on the field and the balls he touched were few.
Miguel Layun (6): He joined 81′ for Richard Sánchez. Minutes later, he was presented with one of the most important, when a pumped ball fell to him, although he did not manage to connect the ball well and the opportunity was lost.
He was seen to be good and persistent on the left wing, getting rid of rivals and sending services to the pot.
Karel Campos (NA): He entered the final minutes to collect the bonus and give Luis Fuentes a rest.
