Arthur Du Leon | Jan 20, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 20, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 18, 2022 Mauricio Gasca Bobadilla | Jan 21, 2022

He could do nothing with Barbosa’s shot, who took a kick to make it 1-0 at the Azteca.

He repeatedly lost the mark and was exhibited by side Luis Reyes.

In defense, he arrived on time to the plays and removed the danger; in the attack, there was a clear action in the first half, where he got up and hit a header that was about to sneak into Vargas’ goal.

Before the end of the first half, he was close to opening the scoring after a good serve from Fidalgo, although his header went slightly wide of the rival goal.

This was a good debut, due to the intensity with which he played, making it clear that he will be fighting in every training session for the title.

Jonathan Dos Santos (NA): He made his debut with America at minute 86′ by Pedro Aquino. He could do little on the field and the balls he touched were few.

Miguel Layun (6): He joined 81′ for Richard Sánchez. Minutes later, he was presented with one of the most important, when a pumped ball fell to him, although he did not manage to connect the ball well and the opportunity was lost.

He was seen to be good and persistent on the left wing, getting rid of rivals and sending services to the pot.

Karel Campos (NA): He entered the final minutes to collect the bonus and give Luis Fuentes a rest.