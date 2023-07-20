Claudia Zornoza has struggled for half her life to get to where she is now. For playing a Euro Cup with Spain and the Champions League with Real Madrid. And now she gets the jackpot with the World Cup, at 32 years old. Since school, with futsal, she had to fight for the clichés of girls and sports. The woman from Madrid, nervous by nature, tries to hide her hobbies before jumping onto the grass: going to the bathroom three times before, stepping on the right foot, wearing the same ribbon in her hair, wearing round heels… She was about to be a Civil Guard, but finally she threw herself into teaching. She has been a vegetarian for years, ramen is her most precious food. With her strict life plan, she managed to convince Vilda and be an untouchable in the midfield of La Roja.