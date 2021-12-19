River Plate became champion of the Champions Trophy by beating Colón de Santa Fe 4 to 0 in the Madre de Cities de Santiago del Estero, with a double by Julián Álvarez, a goal by Benjamín Rollheiser and the remainder by Jorge Carrascal.
The “Millonario” group was much superior to those directed by Eduardo Domínguez, so we will now review the 1×1 of Marcelo Gallardo’s team.
Armani (6): No complications from above or below. He did not have spectacular saves, he did not suffer too much. Passed.
Reds (6): He scored well, he did not project as much on the right side. He complied and was improving as the minutes passed.
Paulo Diaz (8): Great game. Iron to win all the individual duels, imperial in the crosses against the rival forwards.
Martinez (5): the early yellow for a tremendous kick against Farías prevented him from having more confidence and security to score.
Helmet (6): He had participation in attack, although Meza overflowed him many times on his side. Improved on the plugin.
Zuculini (5): He didn’t go into team play much. He had a deflected header after a corner.
Enzo Fernández (6): Although it was not his best game, he alternated some good appearances, showing that Gallardo can trust him.
Simon (7): Huge center for Álvarez’s goal, which filled him with confidence, being a barbaric emotional injection for him.
Palavecino (5): They beat him too much and he was very annoying. He could not display all his conditions as he had been doing.
Paradela (6): At times he suffered without the ball, but won the position for Álvarez’s second goal.
JULIÁN ÁLVAREZ (10): The best player of the championship and of the year in Argentine soccer. Doublet, incidence on the other two, masterful from where you look at it. A power, an explosiveness, an amazing and abysmal speed precision.
It is worth highlighting the goalscoring income of Rollheiser and Carrascal, the participation of Galván with elusive movements and the entry of Leonardo Ponzio, the most winning player in the history of River, to the applause of all the people who went to see him at his farewell as a footballer .
