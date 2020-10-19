-Remiro: He hardly needed to intervene, and when he did he brought out his reflexes with a distant shot from Tello. More and more settled, he has already added four games out of six, leaving a clean sheet.

-Gorosabel: Its growth is being dazzling. Each time he plays better, each time he reads the games better and defends with more success, despite the fact that he had to suffer Tello. And above it is a lung that does not stop helping inside by constantly raising the band. Go through for a moment in a spectacular way.

-Aritz Elustondo: Undisputed ‘kaiser’ of the defense of this Royal. He fights with whoever is necessary, and wins balls from above and below. Also, order and command. Power leader, captain without armband. He only had a mistake in the first part that Tello is going at speed. Hopefully they respect the injuries, because if it continues like this, it is before the season of its consecration in First. He searched long and hard for his companions.

-Le Normand: If it is true that Deschamps has him on his agenda to call him with the France senior team, it would not surprise anyone seeing the level shown on the same stage that saw him debut in the First Division. Powerful in duels, there is no aerial ball that leaves without clearing. He only had two imprudence that he must correct, the riff-raff with Sanabria in which he risked too much and could have been awarded a penalty. And a play with Loren on the wing in which it was not overwhelming. Two details in the middle of a great performance.

-Monreal: Compliant. Without fanfare, the Navarrese did his job well without any stud. Solvency in its pure state. The third goal comes from his steal on the left wing.

-Guevara: Very hard performance from Vitoria, who went from more to less and was replaced. He worked well the coverage of his teammates in defense, and filtered interesting balls between the lines.

-Merino: It was not his best game, but Real did not need it this time. With the ball he was not as fixed as on other occasions, but he fought in all disputes and ended up exhausted.

-David Silva: More and more as he entered with his teammates, it was difficult for him to connect at first, but then he participated more. The example was in the play of 0-2, which starts from a good deep pass to Isak.

-Oyarzabal: The undisputed leader of this Real. The soul of the Imanol team. Run, work, assist, finish, clear balls and help in defense. You can not ask for more. It was a very complete performance that was crowned with a wonderful goal pass to Portu. He scored his 11th with the Real’s first team in First of eleven pitches. Little more to add, Your Honor.

-For your: Fire. That’s how Olabe called him when the Real signed him. There is no better definition to his game and contribution. Much each ball as if it were the last of his career, and the result of that faith and winning gene came 0-1, after throwing himself to finish off a good cross from Oyarzabal. It is a constant nuisance for rival defenses.

-Willian José: First start of the season and he proved to be very recovered. It was like his best version, because he helped a lot by fixing Betis defenders and reaching finishing positions. He was noticed changed, as if he had regained his commitment. Important.

-Januzaj: Recovered for the cause after the injury against Valencia, he returned as he left it, with magic. He came out in the final stretch and a great goal was invented to close the win.

-Isak: He is still unmarked this season, but this time he turned out to be essential. He caused the penalty from 0-2 and assisted Januzaj in the 0-3. It is impossible to contribute more in less time.

-Zubimendi: He came out to refresh the Real’s midfield and barely gave him time to contribute more than work.

-Roberto López: He came out as a resource to give starters rest, he played heeled to the right, out of place, but he put on his overalls and helped Betis beat.