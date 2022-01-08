Real Madrid faced Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu and achieved the first victory of the year 2022 in LaLiga. The game was not without controversy but even so the white team proved to be superior to its rival.
This was the performance of Ancelotti’s players.
Thibaut Courtois (6): The Belgian goalkeeper had a fairly calm first half but was used more thoroughly in the second half. First he showed good reflexes by deflecting a Wass shot from the edge and then he saved a penalty from Guedes although he could do nothing to avoid the goal in the rebound.
Lucas Vazquez (6): the Galician player had a lot of work on defense and was very diligent, but that did not prevent him from joining the attack. He put several dangerous centers although they did not find a finisher.
Éder Militão (6): The Brazilian central defender is in a state of grace and his confidence shows. He put Cillessen to the test in the first half but missed a goal. In defense he was at a good level, as he has shown all season, and this time without committing grotesque mistakes, although he got a yellow for an unnecessary foul.
David Alaba (7): another good match for the Austrian central defender. He suffered in the first minutes but when Madrid took over the ball and the game was already calmer and without making mistakes.
Ferlandy Mendy (5): the French full-back was playing a serious game, without mistakes and encouraging himself to go up in attack until in minute 75 he committed an absurd penalty by grabbing Marcos André. The Frenchman tried to redeem himself from his mistake with a center that ended in a goal from Benzema.
Casemiro (7): he saw a yellow after 14 minutes of play but that did not let him condition the rest of the game. At 41 minutes Alderete gave him a touch and the referee signaled a penalty. As soon as he was substituted at 70 minutes, the team noticed his absence as there was no balance in the center of the field.
Toni Kroos (6): the German was closely watched by the Valencia players. It was difficult for Kroos to enter the game, but he delayed his position and as soon as he did, he put one more gear into the game and Madrid began to take over the ball.
Luka modric (7): Same situation as Kroos. It was difficult for the Croatian to appear but when he did, he was one of the highlights of Madrid. At 40 minutes he brushed the goal after a sensational play leaving two defenders seated but his shot hit the post.
Marco Asensio (6): the Majorcan’s game went from less to more. Asensio had to go down to help Lucas Vázquez in defense and it was not until the second half that he was seen more in attack. His team’s third goal came from his goal.
Vinicius (8): the Brazilian returned to eleven after overcoming Covid-19. He was closely watched by Piccini but even so when he catches the ball and faces it there is no one to stop him. In the second half, he took advantage of an indecision by Diakhaby to put the 2-0 behind a wall with Benzema. In the 60th minute he finished off a ball that Cillessen had saved after a shot from Asensio making his second goal of the night and the third double of the season. He got a huge standing ovation.
Karim Benzema (8): the Frenchman converted the penalty to put his team ahead on the scoreboard, scoring his 300th goal for Madrid. In the second half he came more into play combining with Asensio and Vinicius. In the 87th minute he scored the fourth to close the game and left replaced to the applause of the Madrid fans.
Substitutions
Camavinga: The Frenchman lost a couple of balls that compromised his team but fortunately Courtois was attentive to stop the danger. needs to be calmer.
Dani Ceballos: second game of the season for Ceballos, this time with more minutes than in Alcoy. He gave the pass to Mendy in the 4-1 action. It is good news that Ancelotti is giving him minutes.
Nacho: entered 87 to give more solidity to the team. He hardly intervened.
Fede Valverde: like nacho, he entered the 87 and did not have time to come into play
Isco: the man from Malaga entered the field in the 89th minute and was not relevant either in the game or on the scoreboard.
