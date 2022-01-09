In the absence of other footballers due to different situations, the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso He even debuted two homegrown players:

Below is the qualification for each cement player:

The captain did not have many interventions, but the few were important.

In the first half he covered a shot at Marcel ruiz and in the complement, when it seemed that he would leave without being required, he made a save to the Argentine Facundo Fereyra to zero out his bow.

The defender provided a lot of security in the lower part, taking actions that prevented the fall of his goal.

In the first half he swept to cut a center with a goal tag, something that he repeated in the complement.

He also contributed to the attack with header shots that went through one side.

If not for the terrible definition of the Colombian Mauro Manotas, a mistake by Cata would have cost the first goal against being eaten easily.

He was beaten in speed, and he could not clear a ball that was also close to causing danger. Little by little he improved and in the second half he managed to reject a ball that was in the area after a rejection of Crown.

And with you, MY CAPTAIN: JESUS ​​CROWN! Great, MY CHUY! ??????? You did a great job too. # XLaDécima pic.twitter.com/GM6VE15baf – YoNoSoyElAzulFiel__ (@ElAzulFiel__) January 9, 2022

He did not appear much in the first half, however, he was in charge of putting the center of goal for Charly, when sending a first intention assist.

For the complement, he continued to send centers, although he was not demanded defensively, which made his performance look better.

Tremendous physical condition shown by the Paraguayan, who went up and down constantly, having a close duel with the Argentine Titi Rodriguez, since the first border danger plays were generated by his band. He rejected centers, recovered and put so much intensity on him that at 52 ‘he got the yellow card for putting his arm into the Colombian Brayan Angulo.

At the beginning it was difficult for him to connect with his teammates as he was new to the group, but as the game progressed he found accommodation participating as double containment with Roof.

He put passes, rejected, assisted and ran without resting.

#Blue Cross?? ⚪? Olé debut, @CharlyRdz! Great shot by Charly Rodríguez, after a great cross by Adrián Aldrete. Charly with an accurate header overtakes Cruz Azul with whom he takes the advantage in the first half. GREAT DEBUT! ? ⚽pic.twitter.com/Nj9dlcJkyK – Alejandro Navarrete (@alex_inavarrete) January 9, 2022

Good defensive work. He covered shots and very early stole the ball to put a filtered pass that could be for more.

In the second half he had confidence with a bouncing ball to hit him from three quarters of the court and beat Jonathan Orozco.

He was fired at 90 ‘.

Accomplished as always, running non-stop, despite having now played as a right winger, a position in which he could not shine as much.

However, the play of the goal was born with his intervention from the right side.

Not for nothing was he the player of the match. The striped youth squad had a dream debut with Blue Cross having scored a header goal, but at the same time, his performance in the midfield was remarkable.

He recovered five balls, his corner kick charges were finished and at the same time, he was the element that had the most successful passes, 25 in total,

He committed five fouls and left the field at 65 ‘.

? ⚽? Gooolazo by Cruz Azul

? ⚽? Gooolazo by Cruz Azul

? ⚽? Gooolazo by Cruz Azul ? Rafa Baca has just scored what could be the Goal of the Matchday ? 2-0? ? LIVE! https://t.co/8eJByeczvX

? TUDN #Blue Cross | # TuClausura2022 | #ForceTijuas pic.twitter.com/f86hv2P9TH – TUDN MEX (@TUDNMEX) January 9, 2022

El Brujo was the grayer of the team with a discreet debut. He could not overcome the rivals, losing possession twice and at 30 ‘he won the yellow for a pull in midfield.

He did not have the best choices because in an overflow inside the area he sent the shot to the goalkeeper’s body. He left at 75 ‘.

The Ecuadorian managed to put the assistance in the goal of Roof, but outside of that, it cost him a lot to face the rivals when he found himself totally alone, receiving several fouls.

He was relieved at 75 ‘.

He entered at 68 ‘. Despite being an attacker, he was more involved in defensive matters. He managed to put in two good passes and tried to score in the area with a shot with effect.

Discreet. El Shaggy entered at 75 ‘to play as a winger, however, being more focused on the defensive, he did not appear much on the attack.

The forward made his debut with La Maquina at minute 75 ‘. He showed spirit by taking on the defenders, but his path is just beginning.

The midfielder relieved at 90 ‘without being able to touch the ball.