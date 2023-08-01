The Amazon offers of today allow us to buy a Crucial P5 Plus 1TB and 2TB SSDs. The reported discount is respectively 10% and 12%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price is $165 for the 2TB model while the median price for the 1TB model is $97.77. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform for both SSDs. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This model of Crucial P5 Plus SSD it has a heatsink and is compatible with PS5 and PC. The speed is up to 6,600 MB/s when reading and up to 5,000 MB/s when writing. It is a NVMe PCIe M.2 Gen4. The presence of the heat sink ensures better temperature management and ensures smooth performance even during longer sessions in the hottest periods.