A car that accelerates faster than a Bugatti Chiron for a fraction of the price. You can see that as a small breakthrough, or something that makes you wonder whether it’s such a good idea. The new Tesla Model S Plaid with 1,020 hp and a 0-100 time of 2.1 seconds has arrived in the Netherlands. Also special: the top speed for the Netherlands is higher than that for America.

Since the beginning of this month, the first two copies of the Tesla Model S Plaid have a Dutch license plate. A spokesperson for the brand cannot confirm that the Plaids belong to Tesla itself, but says it is possible. In any case, the first customer cars will also arrive in the Netherlands in December. So from then on you will be able to spot the car with the yoke as a steering wheel more easily.

According to the RDW database, the first Model S Plaids in the Netherlands are two black copies (not shown, photo for reference) with an R registration and also a hefty 1,020 hp on the registration certificate. We were curious about the torque, but this figure is missing from the specs, as it is on Tesla’s website. According to unofficial numbers, the torque is more than 1,220 Nm.

Higher top speed in Europe than in America

The special thing is that the Tesla Model S Plaid has a top speed of about 280 km/h (175 mph) in America, but in Europe the electric car has a top speed of 322 km/h. Driving that fast will of course cost you a lot of range. The European Plaids also have a maximum draw weight of 1,600 kilos, while the American models are not allowed to pull anything.

The first two Dutch Tesla Model S Plaids cost 146,690 and 149,190 euros, which is slightly more than the starting price of 139,990 euros. According to the license plate, the car weighs 2,265 kilos ready to drive. Unfortunately we don’t have any pictures of the cars in the Netherlands yet, but they will be spotted soon enough.