NB MURCIA. Monday, April 4, 2022, 08:15



The 1st Mercamurcia Solidarity Race, held yesterday by the Logistics Distribution Center’s own facilities, brought together 330 participants, thus raising 4,500 euros, which will be donated to the Segura Food Bank.

The sports event, organized by Mercamurcia and the Murcia City Council, offered attendees three types of competition: a 6 km race, a 3 km popular walk and a children’s race with different distances, depending on the age ranges.

The event allowed the participants to get to know the Mercamurcia facilities up close, especially the Fruit and Vegetable Market, since part of the tour ran through the interior of the space.

The day ended with the presentation of trophies and medals. Francisco Avilés, Luis Vicente and Juan Pedro Vicente were the first three classified in the men’s category; and Lola Luján, Rebeca Luzón and Montse Gómez stood on the podium in the women’s category. The winners obtained sausages and salted meats, courtesy of different wholesale companies located in Mercamurcia. On the other hand, the largest group of runners was also given away.

The activity has been possible thanks to the sponsorship of the Association of Mercamurcia Wholesalers and the collaboration of dozens of companies and entities.