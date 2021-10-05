The complete schedule of the

I edition of the Rock Imperium Fest saw the light this Tuesday. It is a rock and heavy metal festival to be held in Cartagena on

June 24 and 25, 2022 and that he has added the already confirmed Scorpions and Whitesnake to Europe and Tobias Sammet with his metal opera project ‘Avantasia’. The festival, with

43 bands in total, has already sold more than 7,000 tickets, of the 20,000 planned. All information and ticket sales at rockimperiumfestival.es.

Rock Imperium Fest will also have a presentation party, on Thursday, June 22, where the summer solstice will be celebrated, in a Litha Night, which due to the reduced capacity of the venue, the Paseo del Puerto de Cartagena, will have an independent entrance, and will feature the Finnish band Moonsorrow and the Danish multi-instrumentalist Amalie Bruun with her project Myrkur.

«Three days after announcing the first programming preview, among which there were groups as prominent as

Scorpions or Whitesnake, almost 50% of the hotel beds in Cartagena were already occupied. The demand is being very high and the hospitality sector has already warned us that there will be a full house, ”said the councilor for the Culture area, David Martínez Noguera, at the presentation of the festival on Tuesday, October 5.

«The festival, in just four months, has already sold more than 7,000 tickets, which have been acquired in Japan, Brazil, Argentina, Australia, Russia, the Philippines, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Sweden, Norway, Germany, the United Kingdom … % of these tickets have been purchased in Cartagena, “added the councilor for the Culture area.

This Tuesday 25 more groups were announced that will be part of this first edition, of which the

Tobias Sammet with his opera metal project Avantasia and the mythical band Europe. In total 43 bands will be part of this first edition.

“Under the poster we have tried to

tear down all the borders and gather the best of each style, from progressive to thrash through hard rock or death metal, offering a good sample of what is happening in the rock and metal scene at national and international level without neglecting the great bands that have made history and they have marked the path of rock forever. said the director of the festival, Juan Antonio Muñoz.